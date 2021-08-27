Jalang'o postpones Luo Festival day before event

In a post on his Instagram page, he said that the government failed to give them clearance to hold the event.

Citing a letter from Nairobi regional commissioner, Jalang’o said that the event was shelved due to the Covid-19 crisis.

“I want to thank everyone who has always supported our event, Luo Festival, we want to thank God for keeping us alive to this moment, thank you to our sponsors and partners and mostly you the fans of Luo Festival! Thank you! We will announce new dates and soon we will share great moments again,” he announced.

“This moment is a sad one for us and a sad one to everyone who had booked a ticket to support this event, sad to the artists who practised and were ready to entertain you, sad to all service providers and everyone who was involved,” Jalang’o added.

He also explained that everyone who had paid for their tickets would be reimbursed, and his events company would handle the losses incurred.

The letter from the Nairobi Regional Commissioner advised Jalang’o to schedule the event after the current Covid-19 safety measures are relaxed.

“Nairobi Region Security and Intelligence Committee has received your request to hold a Luo Festival on 28th August 2021 at Carnivore Gardens from 10.00 - 21.30 hrs.