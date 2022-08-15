RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Jalang'o relinquishes You Tube channel as he heads to parliament

Authors:

Amos Robi

Jalang'o leaves the You Tube channel with 574K subscribers

Jalang'o
Jalang'o

Langata member of parliament elect Phelix Jalang’o Odiwour has relinquished his YouTube channel after winning the Langata parliamentary seat.

Speaking on the platform Jalango TV, the new MP elect said he was leaving the channel to his staffers to form a company and would only get a share of the income the channel brought.

“I want to now release this channel under my account, I want you people to form your company and take over the channel you will only be giving me 20% of what you make,” the former Kiss FM presenter said.

Jalang'o urged his successors to make good of the channel so that it doesn't dwindle.

Aspiring Lang'ata MP and entertainer Felix Odiwuor, Jalang'o
Aspiring Lang'ata MP and entertainer Felix Odiwuor, Jalang'o Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Bahati makes first public appearance after Mathare election loss

Under the stewardship of Jalang’o the channel has managed to grow to 574K subscribers and boasts of having interviewed major personalities such as footballer Michael Olunga, and even the incumbent Deputy President William Ruto.

Jalang’o floored outgoing member of parliament Nixon Korir of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) garnering 38, 948 votes, against Korir’ votes.

“To the people of Langata, I sincerely thank you for according me an opportunity to be your Member of Parliament for the last 5 years. Its been a great opportunity that gave me an avenue to contribute to our nation building and service to the people.

From the results that we've tallied at the Generali centre, my competitor Jalango has a lead and I want to congratulate his as he prepares to take the mantle and move Langata forward. Siasa si chuki,” Korir said as he conceded defeat.

Jalang’o speaks out after voting for himself in Lang’ata [Photos]
Jalang’o speaks out after voting for himself in Lang’ata [Photos] Jalang’o speaks out after voting for himself in Lang’ata [Photos] Pulse Live Kenya

READ : Sonko's daughter Saumu Mbuvi in celebration after ex-boyfriend lost senate seat

Jalas beat six competitors back in the primaries to be able to fly the ODM Party ticket.

Speaking after casting his vote, the former radio presenter confessed that he never thought that at one point he will be voting for himself in a General Election.

“Done! Never thought that I will vote for myself in a general election! We present hopes, dreams and determination!

Authors:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Robert Burale's advice to Kenyans ahead of declaration of presidential election winner

Robert Burale's advice to Kenyans ahead of declaration of presidential election winner

Jalang'o relinquishes You Tube channel as he heads to parliament

Jalang'o relinquishes You Tube channel as he heads to parliament

Bahati makes first public appearance after Mathare election loss

Bahati makes first public appearance after Mathare election loss

Sonko's daughter Saumu Mbuvi in celebration after ex-boyfriend lost senate seat

Sonko's daughter Saumu Mbuvi in celebration after ex-boyfriend lost senate seat

'Sina maoni' man granted an all expenses paid holiday

'Sina maoni' man granted an all expenses paid holiday

Actress Esther Chebet in mourning

Actress Esther Chebet in mourning

David Moya responds after a suggestion to surprise president-elect

David Moya responds after a suggestion to surprise president-elect

Zari tests her kids to see if they care about her, here's how they responded [Video]

Zari tests her kids to see if they care about her, here's how they responded [Video]

Captain Ruth Karauri celebrates hubby after winning Kasarani MP seat

Captain Ruth Karauri celebrates hubby after winning Kasarani MP seat

Trending

Moments captured form Princess Tiffah's birthday party in South Africa

Diamond & Zari throw an expensive birthday party for Tiffah as she turns 7 [Video]

Mulamwah exposes the 'Mubaba' dating his ex-lover Sonie [Photos]

Mulamwah exposes the 'Mubaba' dating his ex-lover Sonie [Screenshot]

Mathare MP candidate Kevin Bahati votes in Mathare

Singer Bahati casts his vote in Mathare

Diamond Platnumz performed at Azimo la Umoja One Kenya Alliance political rally in Kasarani

How Diamond negotiated Sh11.9 million for 10-minute performance