Jalang'o relinquishes You Tube channel as he heads to parliament

Speaking on the platform Jalango TV, the new MP elect said he was leaving the channel to his staffers to form a company and would only get a share of the income the channel brought.

“I want to now release this channel under my account, I want you people to form your company and take over the channel you will only be giving me 20% of what you make,” the former Kiss FM presenter said.

Jalang'o urged his successors to make good of the channel so that it doesn't dwindle.

Under the stewardship of Jalang’o the channel has managed to grow to 574K subscribers and boasts of having interviewed major personalities such as footballer Michael Olunga, and even the incumbent Deputy President William Ruto.

Jalang’o floored outgoing member of parliament Nixon Korir of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) garnering 38, 948 votes, against Korir’ votes.

“To the people of Langata, I sincerely thank you for according me an opportunity to be your Member of Parliament for the last 5 years. Its been a great opportunity that gave me an avenue to contribute to our nation building and service to the people.

From the results that we've tallied at the Generali centre, my competitor Jalango has a lead and I want to congratulate his as he prepares to take the mantle and move Langata forward. Siasa si chuki,” Korir said as he conceded defeat.

Jalas beat six competitors back in the primaries to be able to fly the ODM Party ticket.

Speaking after casting his vote, the former radio presenter confessed that he never thought that at one point he will be voting for himself in a General Election.