Comedian and Kiss 100 presenter Jalang’o has been forced to speak after a blogger accused him of refusing to help late comedian Othuol Othuol with Sh15, 000 for an MRI procedure at the Kenyatta National Hospital.

This was after a screenshot of the comedian who passed after long battle with a brain tumor asking a friend to help him raise the amount for the procedure went viral, which the friend only responded to, after reports went around that he had passed.

Viral screenshot

Viral screenshot of Othuol Othuol's message to a friend

In his long post, Jalang’o wondered why the blogger would assume it was him in the conversation, adding that he is used to it by now, because they will always try to bring him down.

Heavy J Baba mentioned that as Kenyan comedians, they have a group and one of them Sandra Dacha has been collecting money for Othuol Othuol’s treatment since he was first diagnosed.

He stated that from the group alone, they have held more than 3 fundraisers for the comedian to help sort his bills, to the last minute, and if anyone wants to believe he is the one in the viral screenshot, he cannot change their mind.

Jalang’o

Jalang’o noted that his friendship with Othuol would never change, because he was the first person to have him on a Luo Play, gave him his first TV job, his first TV advert and was the first person have him do standup comedy.

He further explained that late Othuol chose the green suit in honour of him (Jalang'o), and to appreciate how much he had helped him rise as a comedian.

Here’s Jalang’o’s post;

“So a blogger somewhere woke up and decided that the othuol screen shot asking for 15k is me...You see nowadays am so used to being associated with anything...I woke up and I saw this blog saying " HOW JALANGO DINIED OTHUOL 15K " Woow...do you know how you sit somewhere and wonder what you ever did to people..But am used to it now and it doesn't bother me anymore...They always look for how to bring you down...In our group comedian Kenya SandraDacha has been collecting money from the time othuol was admitted the first time...we have had more than 3 fund raisers that has been sorting his bills...We have been there to the last minute...But if you decide to associate me with the screen shot who am I to change your thoughts? Not me...Go ahead and associate me...Then come and ask us to add you in the burial plans which happens next Saturday...

Late Comedian Othuol Othuol

My life with Othuol would never change

1. First person to put him on stage...Luo plays

2. First person to give him his first TV show...Sirkal Ya Bibi ..K24

3. First person to put him on a stand up comedy..Kenya Kona

4. First person to give him first TV advert...Safari battery

And to thank me he decided to have a green suit like mine...Ill tell you that story someday..how he got his green suit.. Othuol's death is soo sad....It hurts to the core...we did what we could..... You might not understand for now! RIP OTHUOL.”