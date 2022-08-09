Speaking after casting his vote, the former radio presenter confessed that he never thought that at one point he will be voting for himself in a General Election.

“Done! Never thought that I will vote for myself in a general election! We present hopes, dreams and determination! Come out and vote!

“Asanteni saana watu wangu wa Langata! Godbless Kenya,” Jalang’o said.

The media personality is in the Lang'ata race on the Orange Democratic Movement party ticket that was handed to him back in April, 2022.

Jalas floored 6 competitors to be able to fly the ODM Party ticket ahead of the August 9, general election.

“God has given me the chance to fly the Azimio Flag in the August Elections!! Thank you Langata! We are one step in! Now the real work begins!! God above everything," Jalang'o said.

Jalang’o is facing stiff competition from United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate Nixon Korir, who is the current MP for Lang’ata constituency.

Jalang’o speaks out after voting for himself in Lang’ata [Photos] Pulse Live Kenya

Jalas is among celebrities who are vying for elective posts in the 2022 General Elections. Others are Musician Kevin Bahati, Comedian MC Jessy, Jahmby Koikai, DNG, and P-Unit’s Gabu.

Nairobi Senatorial hopeful Edwin Sifuna has also voted at the Loresho Primary, Kitusuru as he hopes to emerge victorious.