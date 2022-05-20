Jalango's staffer issues demand after Bien used him in a meme

Bien made a post online bearing a photo of Litiema who was seen lying on a bed in what seemed to be a small low-income living space and placed a sarcastic caption, "I am unsubscribing Sauti Sol chilling in the crib".

Litiema said the use of the picture led to emotional torture as it revived memories of a place he would not want to go back to.

The aggrieved man added that the picture led to harsh criticism from people who accused him of not supporting local music yet he had not unsubscribed from any social channel of any Kenyan artiste.

“To my dear brother Bien Aime Soul it was out of order to use my image without my consent. The picture in use has made me suffer emotionally since it reminded me of a place had never wished to go back to.

"Have received negative criticism from different persons claiming that I don't support localartistst, let it be known that have never unsubscribed or unfollowed your YouTube or any social media account. Therefore, I demand an apology over the incident that occurred,” he wrote.

Litiema is demanding an apology over the post said he too deserves to get something because of the use of the image.

ODM Party Raila Odinga, Martha Karua and Sauti Sol Pulse Live Kenya

Sauti Sol's copyright infringement complaint

On Monday, May 16, 2022 Sauti Sol threatened to sue Azimio for using their song Extravaganza during an event that saw the Alliance unveil Martha Karua as Raila Odinga’s running.

The Suzanna hitmakers had garnered a total of 905K subscribers since joining the streaming platform on April 9, 2012. However, the numbers keep on reducing since the group threatened to sue Azimio la Umoja under their presidential hopeful Raila Odinga.

The group has however regained its subscribers and at the time of publishing this article the group's YouTube subscribers were back at 905K.

The Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK) CEO Ezekiel Mutua termed the act of netizens unsubscribing from the boy band's channel as a juvenile reaction.

"Unsubscribing from @sautisol YouTube is a juvenile reaction. Rudini haraka. We may have differences but we must not be blinded by politics to the point of hate," the MCSK CEO said.

Ezekiel Mutua comes to rescue of Raila’s Azimio over possible law suit by Sauti Sol Pulse Live Kenya