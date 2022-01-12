Jalango’s Luo Festival goes international, US dates announced

On Tuesday, the Kiss 100 presenter said that the annual festival has been scheduled to take place in the United States of America come May 2022.

“USA, we are coming this year! May 2022! #LuoFestival,” reads an update from Jalas.

Former PM Raila Odinga and Jalang'o at Luo Festival. Jalang'o takes Luo Festival to America Pulse Live Kenya

A description on the official Luo Festival page, describes the event as: “An annual event aimed at celebrating the Luo culture, a culture of class, trendsetters and the learned."

The 2021 Luo Festival went down at the Ngong Racecourse and was graced by Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga among other prominent figures.

In a short clip shared by some of the revelers, the celebrations were halted to allow the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader a chance to speak to the people.

Mr Odinga took to the stage and greeted the crowd in Dholuo.

He was accompanied by some ODM politicians, including Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris.

Former PM Raila Odinga and Jalang'o at Luo Festival. Jalang'o takes Luo Festival to America Pulse Live Kenya

“It's going down heavy this Saturday. The phenomenal #LuoFestival will shut down the whole of Nairobi and everyone will be attending. Ngong Racecourse is the place to be,” Jalas promised revelers and indeed everyone was there.

The 2021 headliners were; Emma Jalamo, Prince Indah, Kibandasky, Brizy, Elisha Toto, Achieng Ayar Awasi, Apesi, Dr Osito Kale and Achieng Nyar Rongo.