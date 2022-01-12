RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Jalango’s Luo Festival goes international, US dates announced

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Luo Festival heading to America

Jalang'o takes Luo Festival to America
Jalang'o takes Luo Festival to America

Lang’ata parliamentary hopeful, Jalang’o, has revealed plans to take his Luo Festival gig international.

Recommended articles

On Tuesday, the Kiss 100 presenter said that the annual festival has been scheduled to take place in the United States of America come May 2022.

“USA, we are coming this year! May 2022! #LuoFestival,” reads an update from Jalas.

Former PM Raila Odinga and Jalang'o at Luo Festival. Jalang'o takes Luo Festival to America
Former PM Raila Odinga and Jalang'o at Luo Festival. Jalang'o takes Luo Festival to America Former PM Raila Odinga and Jalang'o at Luo Festival. Jalang'o takes Luo Festival to America Pulse Live Kenya

A description on the official Luo Festival page, describes the event as: “An annual event aimed at celebrating the Luo culture, a culture of class, trendsetters and the learned."

The 2021 Luo Festival went down at the Ngong Racecourse and was graced by Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga among other prominent figures.

In a short clip shared by some of the revelers, the celebrations were halted to allow the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader a chance to speak to the people.

Mr Odinga took to the stage and greeted the crowd in Dholuo.

He was accompanied by some ODM politicians, including Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris.

Former PM Raila Odinga and Jalang'o at Luo Festival. Jalang'o takes Luo Festival to America
Former PM Raila Odinga and Jalang'o at Luo Festival. Jalang'o takes Luo Festival to America Former PM Raila Odinga and Jalang'o at Luo Festival. Jalang'o takes Luo Festival to America Pulse Live Kenya

“It's going down heavy this Saturday. The phenomenal #LuoFestival will shut down the whole of Nairobi and everyone will be attending. Ngong Racecourse is the place to be,” Jalas promised revelers and indeed everyone was there.

The 2021 headliners were; Emma Jalamo, Prince Indah, Kibandasky, Brizy, Elisha Toto, Achieng Ayar Awasi, Apesi, Dr Osito Kale and Achieng Nyar Rongo.

Jalang'o takes Luo Festival to America
Jalang'o takes Luo Festival to America Former PM Raila Odinga and Jalang'o at Luo Festival. Jalang'o takes Luo Festival to America Pulse Live Kenya

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Jalango’s Luo Festival goes international, US dates announced

Jalango’s Luo Festival goes international, US dates announced

Update: Akuku Danger moved from HDU Unit to the general ward

Update: Akuku Danger moved from HDU Unit to the general ward

Diana Marua in jubilation as she celebrates new milestone [Photos]

Diana Marua in jubilation as she celebrates new milestone [Photos]

How Anerlisa Muigai’s expensive birthday party went down [Photos]

How Anerlisa Muigai’s expensive birthday party went down [Photos]

Why Maina Kageni never contributes to weddings

Why Maina Kageni never contributes to weddings

KRG the Don splashes millions on his birthday Party, plus a chopper ride [Video]

KRG the Don splashes millions on his birthday Party, plus a chopper ride [Video]

Ex-Switch TV anchor Muitiriri lands new job days after station shut down

Ex-Switch TV anchor Muitiriri lands new job days after station shut down

Betty Kyallo shares sneak peek of her new TV show 'Mum Vs Wife' [Video]

Betty Kyallo shares sneak peek of her new TV show 'Mum Vs Wife' [Video]

Esther Musila’s advice to women in search of happiness days after her wedding

Esther Musila’s advice to women in search of happiness days after her wedding

Trending

Actor Brian Ogana introduces his new girlfriend as she turns a year older [Photos]

Actor Brian Ogana

I lost a child and grieved in private last year - Nadia Mukami opens up

Jalang'o and Nadia Mukami

Jackie Matubia expecting baby No.2, Miracle baby loses his cool over Sailors Gang & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Nadia Mukami, Guardian Angel, Esther Musila, Jackie Matubia and Miracle Baby

Vera speaks on friendship with Otile Brown & if he is allowed to see baby Asia

Vera Sidika, Brown Mauzo and Otile Brown