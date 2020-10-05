Over the weekend, Media Personality Felix Odiwour alias Jalang’o threw an exquisite Birthday Party for his wife Amina Chao who was turning a year older.

The invite only affair went down at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Nairobi, with close friends and family gracing the party.

Among those who showed up to celebrate Jalang’o wife were; The WaJesus Family (Milly and Kabi Wajesu), Ale Mwakideu, Chris Kirwa and his wife Cate Kirwa, Elphas Oyugi, Mercy Maluli (Founder Devine Collections), Ess Cherono just but to mention a few.

Chris Kirwa, Kabi, Cate, Amina Chao, Milly and Jalang'o.

Taking to Instagram, the Kiss 100 Presenter put a beautiful photo of his wife with a caption that reads; Today is your day! Happy birthday Love!

Thank you for being the amazing person you are and the amazing pillar you are in our family. May this new chapter open more doors for you! Happy birthday Love. Jaber is Jaber!!❤❤❤❤”.

Milele FM’s Alex Mwakideu also wished Amina Chao a happy Birthday with a message that reads “Happy Birthday Shem... God's Blessings all round...:

Photos from the Birthday Party

Chris Kirwa wrote “To Jaber wa @jalangoo HappyBirthday God Blessings God Speed To many more from us @catekirwa @kabiwajesus @millywajesus . Friends celebrate their friends spouses milestones”.

Cate Kirwa added “ Beautiful day celebrating @mimi_me_ke with @millywajesus

Awesome moments. Happy Birthday Jaber - To many more years of blessings, God Bless my sister from another mom @mimi_me_ke”.

Cate Kirwa, Amina Chao and Milly.

Captain Otoyo's message to Amina reads; "A very very happy birthday my Shee. You came into our Family and added light and warmth and glamour. You are a gem nyar nam chumbi. On your big day, mine is to wish you happiness upon happiness. May your new year be better than this Corona one. I wish you everything that you wish yourself darling. Happy birthday Shee.😘😘😘 Here's to many more. Cheers.🍾🍸🥂🥂”

Photos from the Birthday Party

Chris Kirwa, Kabi, Cate, Amina Chao, Milly and Jalang'o.

Alex Mwakideu with Amina.

Mwakideu, Mercy and Jalang'o.

Jalang'o with wife Amina.

