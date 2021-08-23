Jalang’o treat fans to an Exclusive tour of his Mansion in the Village [Video]

Over the weekend, the Kiss 100 Presenter opted to treat his fans to an exclusive tour of his exquisite Mansion, whose interior is being worked on.

Jalas shared a number of videos, via his Insta-stories, touring different rooms in the House, stating that soon everything will be complete as the “Fundis’ were still on site.

Jalang'o treats his fans at an exclusive tour of his Mansion in the Village [Video]

The Radio Personality is among celebrities own beautiful mansions in Kenya. In the recent days, a good number of celebrities have been investing in their rural areas, with the aim of owning a worthy place to call home.

Other celebrities who have shared photos of their houses include; Music Producer Teddy B, Comedian Oga Obinna, Anthony Ndiema and singer Sudi Boy and Timmy Tdat.

Away from the Homa Bay home, Jalang’o is also building another home in Kitengela together with his longtime friend turned brother Alex Mwakideu.

The two who have been documenting the progress of their dream Homes through a show dubbed #JenganaAlexnaJalas, said that they are happy with the shape the project has taken so far.

Adding they are optimistic that by the end of the whole project, they will inspire their fans and friends to emulate their example and dare to dream together.

On January 31, 2021 the two made a revelation that their reunion was happening online via a reality show dubbed Jenga na Alex Na Jalas.

Most sort after Emcee

The media personality who is now one of the richest celebrities around is a classic case of grass to grace, as he grew up in a humble home.

Their lives were so humble that his dad had to fundraise to send him to high school where he wore his first pair of shoes.

Currently he is among the most sort after Emcee’s in the country, with at least 5 gigs on his name every week.