Video clips shared on Instagram, details that the radio comedian showed up at the Kiss 100 studios unannounced – leaving the morning breakfast hosts Kamene Goro and Oga Obinna in shock.

Mzee Jalas confessed that he wanted to surprise his former colleagues and share his birthday with them because they mean a lot to him.

Jalang’o's big surprise on Kamene & Obinna at Kiss 100 as he turns 39 [Video] Pulse Live Kenya

“I saw you guys calling me and I said – I know they want to wish me a happy Birthday, so let me also surprise them.

"Turned 39 and life is just about to begin and we are just making sure that we put things right so that next year when we say life begins at 40 it actually begins at 40," Jalang’o remarked.

Kamene joined the conversation saying; “First of all I was not expecting this. Happy Birthday boss,”.

“A very happy birthday to my brother!!! @jalangoo be blessed abundantly in this next phase of your life! This is the year all your dreams come true!!!! Alafu unazeeka sasa baba! Love you always!,” reads Kamene’s birthday message to Jalang’o.

Jalang’o leave Kiss 100 for Politics

Seasoned media personality Felix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o hosted his last show on Radio Africa Group-owned station Kiss 100, on February 9, 2022 after resigning to join politics.

"The curtain call falls on me today, I begin a new chapter to go and try my hand in politics. I feel it's the right time after being told for many years that young people your time is coming, but we are not young anymore.

“It’s a dream that I’m going for, to try and be a different kind of leader and show my people that good leaders still exist.

Jalang’o's big surprise on Kamene & Obinna at Kiss 100 as he turns 39 [Video] Pulse Live Kenya

“Today marks the end of this amazing journey and I'm trying to begin a new one. I'm trying to give this new one full focus. Even if I wanted to stay here and the rules did not demand that I resign, the journey I'm going on is not as easy as anybody would think,” said Jalas.

Oga Obinna selected to replace Jalang'o on Kiss 100

In March, Comedian Oga Obinna was picked to replace Jalang’o on The morning Kiss.

"I'm the only radio presenter to have done the whole 9 yards, started with the late-night show, then evening, then midmorning, then drive and now breakfast. I'm contented.