Jalango's employees reach out to DCI

In an interview with Eve Mungai, the celebrated media personality said the money the two staffers made away with was not for his campaigns as many people assumed but for a project he was working on with a friend.

The former radio presenter narrated how he least suspected the duo as he they had no reason to do so since he treated them like family.

“It can never occur to me that the Eli and Litiema could do this because they are people I have never even taken as workers in my home, these are people I have always treated as family,” he painfully narrated.

Pulse Live Kenya

Jalang’o said he first asked his wife if he had taken any money from his car as he did not think of Eli and Litiema having taken the cash since they were used to seeing the cash in the cars they washed in the compound.

“When I went to the car I realized the money was not there I asked my wife if she had taken any money from the car because at this time I am not thinking that Eli and Litiema would take the money because they are used to seeing such money in the car and they have never taken it,” Jalang'o said.

He said he suddenly realized the duo was not in the compound and had their phones off something which prompted him to rush and make a report to the police who were immediately dispatched but the duo had fled with their families.

Pulse Live Kenya

Jalang'o however said the two former staffers have already reached out to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and it’s a case currently ongoing. He also said he had forgiven them but could not hire them back noting that he had already new staffers in his compound.