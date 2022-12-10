Jamaican reggae legend burns up platinum disc sent to him by DJ Khaled

DJ Khaled’s recently launched album ‘God did’ features Jamaican stars like Sizzla, Buju Banton, Capleton and Bounty Killer.

One of the most popular songs on the album features Jamaican music and culture but Sizzla feels like DJ Khaled did not respect it enough, even after the success.

He accused DJ Khaled for using Jamaican culture for years but never giving it the recognition it deserves.

Sizzla further added that the record Khaled sent him had his name printed so small that it required a magnifying glass to be legible.

In a live Instagram session, Sizzla is witnessed smashing the record to pieces, removing the pictures of children, before dumping the debris into fire.

DJ Khaled is one of the most famous musicians in the world. He is known for collaborating with musicians across the globe as part of his “one love for the world” philosophy.