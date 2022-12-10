ADVERTISEMENT
Jamaican reggae legend burns up platinum disc sent to him by DJ Khaled

Trevor Taremwa

Jamaican reggae legend Sizzla Kalonji created tension on the internet when he broke the platinum disc DJ Khaled sent him into pieces before setting ablaze.

At odds: Sizzla Kalonji and DJ Khaled
At odds: Sizzla Kalonji and DJ Khaled

In an Instagram post, the legend claimed that DJ Khaled had disrespected him and other Jamaican artists, alleging that there were no pictures of the artists who had helped him create a platinum record.

DJ Khaled’s recently launched album ‘God did’ features Jamaican stars like Sizzla, Buju Banton, Capleton and Bounty Killer.

One of the most popular songs on the album features Jamaican music and culture but Sizzla feels like DJ Khaled did not respect it enough, even after the success.

He accused DJ Khaled for using Jamaican culture for years but never giving it the recognition it deserves.

Sizzla further added that the record Khaled sent him had his name printed so small that it required a magnifying glass to be legible.

In a live Instagram session, Sizzla is witnessed smashing the record to pieces, removing the pictures of children, before dumping the debris into fire.

DJ Khaled is one of the most famous musicians in the world. He is known for collaborating with musicians across the globe as part of his “one love for the world” philosophy.

Born Miguel Orlando Collins, Sizzla Kalonji is a Jamaican reggae musician recognized as one of the most commercially and critically successful contemporary reggae artists and is noted for his high number of releases.

