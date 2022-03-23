Reggae artiste Jah Cure sentenced to 6 years in prison for stabbing promoter

In a ruling delivered on Monday, by a Netherlands court, the wake up hit-maker was not found guilty for attempted murder.

The court also rejected his self-defense submission after he was arrested for stabbing an events promoter identified as Nicardo ‘Papa’ Blake on October 1st, 2021 at the Dam Square, in the city centre of Amsterdam.

According to Franklin Wattimena, the Press officer of the Netherlands Public prosecution, Jah Cure will serve 6 years in prison with credit for time already served.

The artiste’s legal team are allowed to appeal the ruling in the Netherlands Court of Appeal within two weeks.

“The musician was sentenced to six years in Prison –with credit for time served for attempted manslaughter. The court finds him not guilty for attempted murder… bother the man (Jah Cure) and his legal team can appeal to the Court of within two weeks if they disagree with the court’s ruling,” Wattimena noted.

Towards the end of last year, the King of lovers rock (Jah Cure) spent his 43rd Birthday, Christmas and New Year’s day behind bars after being arraigned in a Netherlands court.

Who is Jah Cure?

Jah Cure, or Iyah Cure is a Jamaican reggae musician, who was raised in Kingston. He was given the name Jah Cure by Capleton whom he met while growing up in Kingston. Jah Cure is also known as the King of lovers rock and roots reggae.

Jah Cure performed in Kenya in 2019

In July 2019, Jah Cure headlined the famous Umoja Splash Festival that went down at Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi, Kenya.

Revelers turned up in large numbers to witness Jah Cure’s performance as he was returning into the country for the second time after seven years.

He delivered a 2-hour stellar performance that kept the crowd jumping on their feet as he sang; Before I leave, Wake Up, Pretty Face, Rasta, All of Me, That Girl, Never Find, Call on Me.

As a treat to the numerous reggae fans that had turned up, Jah Cure brought on stage 6 Maasai warriors to spice up the first set of his performance. He was also fully dressed in Maasai attires.