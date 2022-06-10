Legendary Jamaican reggae artiste Tarrus Riley is set to headline the 30th edition of Koroga festival happening from the June 23rd to June 26th at The Gardens on Moi South Lake Road in Naivasha, Nakuru County.
Jamaica's Tarrus Riley set to headline Koroga Festival in Naivasha
Riley will perform alongside Kenya's Samidoh, Nviiri the Storyteller, Burukylyn Boyz and Otile Brown
The festival dubbed the ‘The WRC Koroga Festival’ will be the first-ever recreational village where rally fans can be engaged, fed, and entertained for the duration of 4 days during the WRC Safari Rally Kenya.
Koroga festival is making a comeback after a two-year hiatus due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
"I thank H.E. President Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta for initiating and following through with the sporting spectacle together with the Ministry of Sports, Culture, and Heritage,” said Farida Idris, Capital Group’s Commercial Director and the Project Director Koroga Festival.
Last year, President Kenyatta announced that Kenya would host the WRC Safari Rally every year until 2026.
"The WRC Koroga Festival will be a four-day food, fashion, and music festival that will bring us the best talent from across the continent to showcase the best we have from here in Kenya and around the region. We will bring together the best Kenyan DJs, and the best artists and create an opportunity to enjoy the Safari Rally on a totally different level,” Farida Idris added.
Others stars set to perform at Koroga Festival include; Mugithi singer Samidoh, Burukylyn Boyz, Otile Brown, Nviiri the Storyteller, Kamanu and Gravitti Band plus a set of top Kenyan DJs.
The DJs line-up for day four of the event features; DJ G Money, DJ Protege and DJ Adrian, while music artists Kamanu, Graviti Band and Nviiri The Story Teller will be the performing acts on stage alongside Tarrus Riley.
Here is the Koroga Festival Line-up for the 4-days in Naivasha
Day 1
DJ Stretch
DJ Slick Cobain
DJ Joe Mfalme
DJ Lisney
MC Wanjira
Day 2
DJ Roudge
DJ IV
DJ Kris Darlin
Samidoh
MC Wanjira
Day 3
DJ UV
DJ Schwartz
Jo Kisila
Burukylyn Boyz
Otile Brown
MC Sheila Kwamboka
Day 4
G Money
DJ Adrian
DJ Protégé
Kamanu
Gravitti Band
Nvirii The storyteller
MC Fareed Khimani and MC Kui Kabala
