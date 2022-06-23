Riley who is the headliner of the show landed in Kenya at exactly, 10:30am aboard the Kenya Airways flight.

Speaking to the press after touchdown, the reggae star said that he is excited about his return to Kenya - promising his Kenyan fans a good time in Naivasha.

Reggae star Tarrus Riley lands in Kenya ahead of his show in Naivasha [Photos] Pulse Live Kenya

“Kenya remains dear to my heart and career. My 1st visit to Africa was to Kenya and from then till now I’ve grown such love for the people of Kenya. I thank the Organizers of the Koroga Festival for deeming me fit to be the 1st non-African act to headline this great Festival,” Tarrus Rileys remarked.

Tarrus Riley and his Band were received at the airport by the Koroga Festival team. The star is supercharged for his Sunday performance at The Gardens Naivasha and other activities scheduled for him during his stay.

Others stars set to perform at Koroga Festival include; Mugithi singer Samidoh, Burukylyn Boyz, Otile Brown, Nviiri the Storyteller, Kamanu and Gravitti Band plus a set of top Kenyan DJs.

The WRC Koroga festival also kicks off today in Naivasha and will run till Sunday.

Here is the Koroga Festival Line-up for the 4-days in Naivasha

Day 1

DJ Stretch

DJ Slick Cobain

DJ Joe Mfalme

DJ Lisney

MC Wanjira

Day 2

DJ Roudge

DJ IV

DJ Kris Darlin

Samidoh

MC Wanjira

Day 3

DJ UV

DJ Schwartz

Jo Kisila

Burukylyn Boyz

Otile Brown

MC Sheila Kwamboka

Day 4

G Money

DJ Adrian

DJ Protégé

Kamanu

Gravitti Band

Nvirii The storyteller