RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Reggae star Tarrus Riley lands in Kenya ahead of his show in Naivasha [Photos]

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Jamaican star Tarrus Riley arrives in Kenya as the 30th Edition of Koroga kicks off

Reggae star Tarrus Riley lands in Kenya ahead of his show in Naivasha [Photos]
Reggae star Tarrus Riley lands in Kenya ahead of his show in Naivasha [Photos]

Legendary Jamaican reggae artiste Tarrus Riley has landed in Kenya in preparation for his performance at the highly publicized WRC Koroga Festival.

Recommended articles

Riley who is the headliner of the show landed in Kenya at exactly, 10:30am aboard the Kenya Airways flight.

Speaking to the press after touchdown, the reggae star said that he is excited about his return to Kenya - promising his Kenyan fans a good time in Naivasha.

Reggae star Tarrus Riley lands in Kenya ahead of his show in Naivasha [Photos]
Reggae star Tarrus Riley lands in Kenya ahead of his show in Naivasha [Photos] Reggae star Tarrus Riley lands in Kenya ahead of his show in Naivasha [Photos] Pulse Live Kenya

“Kenya remains dear to my heart and career. My 1st visit to Africa was to Kenya and from then till now I’ve grown such love for the people of Kenya. I thank the Organizers of the Koroga Festival for deeming me fit to be the 1st non-African act to headline this great Festival,” Tarrus Rileys remarked.

Tarrus Riley and his Band were received at the airport by the Koroga Festival team. The star is supercharged for his Sunday performance at The Gardens Naivasha and other activities scheduled for him during his stay.

Others stars set to perform at Koroga Festival include; Mugithi singer Samidoh, Burukylyn Boyz, Otile Brown, Nviiri the Storyteller, Kamanu and Gravitti Band plus a set of top Kenyan DJs.

Also Read: WRC Safari Rally names the only festival authorized to use their logo

Reggae star Tarrus Riley lands in Kenya ahead of his show in Naivasha [Photos]
Reggae star Tarrus Riley lands in Kenya ahead of his show in Naivasha [Photos] Reggae star Tarrus Riley lands in Kenya ahead of his show in Naivasha [Photos] Pulse Live Kenya

The WRC Koroga festival also kicks off today in Naivasha and will run till Sunday.

Day 1

DJ Stretch

DJ Slick Cobain

DJ Joe Mfalme

DJ Lisney

MC Wanjira

Day 2

DJ Roudge

DJ IV

DJ Kris Darlin

Samidoh

MC Wanjira

Day 3

DJ UV

DJ Schwartz

Jo Kisila

Burukylyn Boyz

Otile Brown

MC Sheila Kwamboka

Day 4

G Money

DJ Adrian

DJ Protégé

Kamanu

Gravitti Band

Nvirii The storyteller

MC Fareed Khimani and MC Kui Kabala

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Reggae star Tarrus Riley lands in Kenya ahead of his show in Naivasha [Photos]

Reggae star Tarrus Riley lands in Kenya ahead of his show in Naivasha [Photos]

WRC Safari Rally names the only festival authorized to use their logo

WRC Safari Rally names the only festival authorized to use their logo

I want to perform Buga at the world cup with a mass choir Kizz Daniel says

"I want to perform Buga at the world cup with a mass choir" Kizz Daniel says

Harmonize and Kajala ready to risk it all as they unleash new steamy photos

Harmonize and Kajala ready to risk it all as they unleash new steamy photos

Diamond's videographer launches music career amid reports of being fired

Diamond's videographer launches music career amid reports of being fired

Njugush should be studied in Universities - Abel Mutua explains why

Njugush should be studied in Universities - Abel Mutua explains why

Kizz Daniel & Tekno drop colorful video for smash hit 'Buga'

Kizz Daniel & Tekno drop colorful video for smash hit 'Buga'

Winnie Odinga opens up on how brother, Fidel's death changed her life

Winnie Odinga opens up on how brother, Fidel's death changed her life

Akuku Danger's emotional appeal for help to raise Sh823K

Akuku Danger's emotional appeal for help to raise Sh823K

Trending

Lady whose husband was almost killed by Burna Boy's associates recounts ugly incident

Nigerian singer Burna Boy and the lady he allegedly assaulted Breilla Neme [Instagram/BurnaBoyGram] [Instagram/NemeBreilla]

Juliani over the moon as he gets a fully funded fellowship to US

Kenyan Musician Juliani

Vera's daughter youngest CEO at 7 months, Juliani gets fully funded fellowship to US & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Zari Hassan, Vera and her family, Nicola and Chantal,

Shaffie Weru celebrates daughter Milan as she turns 17 [Video]

Shaffie Weru celebrates daughter Milan as she turns 17 [Video]