I have a big heart for single mothers - Jamal Rohosafi says on marrying a woman with kids

In a post on his social media pages, Jamal claimed that he wouldn't mind marrying a lady with kids.

He further took a swipe at deadbeat dads who disregard their responsibilities claiming they are fools for abandoning their kids.

"Marrying a lady with kids doesn't mean you're a fool. A fool is the biological dad who ran away from his responsibilities I have a big heart for single mothers," posted Jamal.

Business man Jamal Roho Safi Pulse Live Kenya

Jamal has caused drama online in the past few months after leaving his wife and marrying Amber Ray, he later announced that he had ended his relationship with Amber Ray.

Recently, he tried asking his estranged wife Amira to forgive him for the emotional pain and the disrespect he caused her leading to their breakup.

This after Amira claimed that she was filing for a divorce on grounds that she had been disrespected.

Jamal seems like he is trying to win back his wife after she failed to rule out whether she will forgive Jamal and take him back or not after his public apology.

Jimal Roho Safi and wife Amira Pulse Live Kenya

“Its heavy, I can’t comprehend right now but I ask Allah to give me grace. Some wounds just don’t heal, you have to learn how to live with them,” Amira remarked.

Amira claimed that the apology had taken her back to the darkest places she has even been.