I have a big heart for single mothers - Jamal Rohosafi says on marrying a woman with kids

Irene Okere

It doesn't mean you're a fool - businessman Jamal Rohosafi has encouraged men to marry women with kids

Jamal Marlow
Jamal Marlow

Businessman Jamal Marlow Rohosafi has confessed that he has a big heart for single mothers.

In a post on his social media pages, Jamal claimed that he wouldn't mind marrying a lady with kids.

He further took a swipe at deadbeat dads who disregard their responsibilities claiming they are fools for abandoning their kids.

"Marrying a lady with kids doesn't mean you're a fool. A fool is the biological dad who ran away from his responsibilities I have a big heart for single mothers," posted Jamal.

Business man Jamal Roho Safi
Business man Jamal Roho Safi Business man Jamal Roho Safi Pulse Live Kenya

Jamal has caused drama online in the past few months after leaving his wife and marrying Amber Ray, he later announced that he had ended his relationship with Amber Ray.

READ: Amira disables comments as she responds to Jamal Rohasafi's public apology

Recently, he tried asking his estranged wife Amira to forgive him for the emotional pain and the disrespect he caused her leading to their breakup.

This after Amira claimed that she was filing for a divorce on grounds that she had been disrespected.

Jamal seems like he is trying to win back his wife after she failed to rule out whether she will forgive Jamal and take him back or not after his public apology.

Jimal Roho Safi and wife Amira
Jimal Roho Safi and wife Amira Jimal Roho Safi and wife Amira Pulse Live Kenya

“Its heavy, I can’t comprehend right now but I ask Allah to give me grace. Some wounds just don’t heal, you have to learn how to live with them,” Amira remarked.

Amira claimed that the apology had taken her back to the darkest places she has even been.

READ: Jamal Rohosafi publicly begs wife Amira for forgiveness

“That apology has taken me back to the darkest places I have ever been in my life because I have reflected on so much that happened in public and closed doors and it has triggered a lot of emotions,” Amira said in part.

Irene Okere

