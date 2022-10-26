RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Why private investigator Jane Mugo ended engagement with new suitor

Masia Wambua

The renowned spy queen said she values her dignity.

Private detective Jane Mugo, Photo taken from her social media. The mother of two says she is single and not searching
Private detective Jane Mugo, Photo taken from her social media. The mother of two says she is single and not searching

Kenyan private detective Jane Mugo has sensationally opened out on why she terminated an engagement with a man who had asked for her hand in marriage.

In July 2022 Mugo shared with her friends and fans that she had been engaged to a man and was ready to settle any time in marriage.

After posting that she had been engaged, she received congratulatory messages from friends, followers, and family for her newfound love.

But that was not all as she says she received disturbing messages from four ladies who expressed their bitterness as a result of having been engaged by her newfound suitor.

"When I posted about my engagement in July, I received congratulatory messages from my followers, media streams enemies, family, and friends. Mad respect you all. The same day I received DM (disturbing SMS) and photos from Four women," she said.

"They were all bitter because this guy had played them online and promised marriage with the fact that he was outside Kenya," she added.

Private investigator Jane Wawira Mugo
Private investigator Jane Wawira Mugo Private investigator Jane Wawira Mugo Pulse Live Kenya

According to Mugo, the ladies were from four different places namely the USA, Pokot, Kitale, and Kisumu.

All this was happening at a time when she was in the hospital after she had been kidnapped while headed for Nairobi from Bungoma.

During the attack, unknown men blocked her vehicle at the Ainabkoi - Kapsabet junction at around 6:30 p.m. and inflicted injuries on her hands and head using a machete, and sped off with her vehicle according to a story by The Standard.

After coming out of the hospital, she got busy with the campaigns, as she was running for the position of Woman Representative in Kirinyanga County but lost in the nominations stage. The two however talked online most of the time as he was out of the country.

Private investigator jane Mugo during a photo shoot
Private investigator jane Mugo during a photo shoot Pulse Live Kenya

She chose to ignore the alerts from the ladies.

"All this happened when I was bedridden in the hospital after the kidnap and I later I joined campaigns so was busy but we spoke daily. He did it online. I choose to ignore them because I was determined to make my marriage stand," she said.

The spy queen would later confirm that what she had been told was true. According to the mother of two, schoolmates, neighbors, and her then-expected-to-be mother-in-law played a role in helping her to know that the complaints had been true.

"This month he jetted back into the country. His schoolmates, neighbors, and my mother-in-law confirmed to me he has not changed," she said.

While confirming that she is no longer interested in pursuing the relationship any further, the investigator said it is not about her happiness but also that of other people and that she is a lady who has her own dignity and who respects hearts.

Private detective Jane Mugo
Private detective Jane Mugo Pulse Live Kenya

"To me, it's not about my happiness, but you cannot hurt your own mother, ex-women, blood children, or lie about a career you treat me like a queen a woman is crying, and except to survive I respect hearts. I have dignity," She added.

She ended by confirming she was still single, busy, happy, and not searching, and that she was going to return the ring and all gifts to the sender saying it was not worth fighting for.

Masia Wambua
