RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Janet Mbugua's outstanding note to her son on his birthday

Masia Wambua

The media personality was over-enjoyed to celebrate her son's growth.

Former Citizen TV news anchor, Janet Mbugua
Former Citizen TV news anchor, Janet Mbugua

Janet Mbugua has penned down a heartfelt message to her firstborn son, Huru Ndichu as he turned a year older.

Read Also

The elated mother of two wondered how fast children grow, saying the time between birth and when they begin equaling their parent's height is shocking.

The prominent former Citizen TV journalist expressed her heartfelt expression of gratitude to God as she celebrated the boy's 7th birthday whom she lightly said had taken after the father in terms of height.

"One minute you’re cradling them as newborns in your arms, the next, they’re almost your height! (Height from dad, no doubt!). Happy 7th birthday, Huru. Where did the time go 🥹❤️ We love you beyond," she wrote.

According to Janet, she now fully understands what it means to have a child grow to a certain age having experienced it at a personal level.

Janet Mbugua with her Kids Mali and Huru
Janet Mbugua with her Kids Mali and Huru Janet Mbugua with her Kids Mali and Huru Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Details of Janet Mbugua's new show on Citizen TV

Janet says most of the time a parent never knows what he or she is doing but always has to do their very best in bringing up their children saying it has been a journey bringing up her two sons.

"I’d always hear parents thank God ‘for bringing their child this far’ and I get it now. Because it’s an honor and joy and blessing to watch them grow. Even when half the time you’re not sure what you’re doing! But, you do your best always. Now parenting a 4-year-old and a 7-year-old. What a journey," she said.

READ ALSO: Janet Mbugua turns down offer to be Moses Kuria's running mate

Janet is a proud mother of two boys, Ethan Huru Ndichu born on October 26, 2015, and Mali Ndichu who celebrated his birthday on September 29 as he attained the age of 4.

Janet Mbugua Ndichu is a Kenyan media personality, news anchor, and actress. The trained and well-experienced news anchor is known to have worked at The Standards' KTN in the early years of her career.

She later worked for Citizen TV for several years, before announcing her retirement from the media industry. She later got a role at the Kenya Red Cross Humanitarian Society's Switch TV.

Masia Wambua Masia Wambua Masia Wambua is a trained journalist with an interest in telling stories as well as digital content writing. He is a rights crusader, a man with an interest in society.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Why Crystal Asige is suing boy band, Sauti Sol

Why Crystal Asige is suing boy band, Sauti Sol

Janet Mbugua's outstanding note to her son on his birthday

Janet Mbugua's outstanding note to her son on his birthday

Why private investigator Jane Mugo ended engagement with new suitor

Why private investigator Jane Mugo ended engagement with new suitor

What Eric Omondi discussed with Babu Owino in a private meeting

What Eric Omondi discussed with Babu Owino in a private meeting

Going indepth: Larry Madowo shares limits he is crossing to get stories on air

Going indepth: Larry Madowo shares limits he is crossing to get stories on air

Jovial tells off irritant food delivery guy shooting his shot at odd hours

Jovial tells off irritant food delivery guy shooting his shot at odd hours

Mejja, Femi One, Khaligraph & 15 other top acts rocking OktobaFest this weekend

Mejja, Femi One, Khaligraph & 15 other top acts rocking OktobaFest this weekend

Bahati hints at Diana's delivery time

Bahati hints at Diana's delivery time

Kanye West's 'Jeen-Yuhs' documentary will not be removed from Netflix

Kanye West's 'Jeen-Yuhs' documentary will not be removed from Netflix

Trending

Ivy Chelimo poses for a photo

Ivy Chelimo responds to claims of dating Alvan Kirui

Karen Nyamu

One last one - Karen Nyamu hints at having another baby

Akon, right, and his brother Bu

Akon says his brother performed in his place when he was overbooked and crowd didn't notice

Lilian Ng'ang'a

Lillian Nganga steps out in style to mark 3 months of motherhood [Video]