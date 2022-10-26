Janet Mbugua's outstanding note to her son on his birthday

The elated mother of two wondered how fast children grow, saying the time between birth and when they begin equaling their parent's height is shocking.

The prominent former Citizen TV journalist expressed her heartfelt expression of gratitude to God as she celebrated the boy's 7th birthday whom she lightly said had taken after the father in terms of height.

"One minute you’re cradling them as newborns in your arms, the next, they’re almost your height! (Height from dad, no doubt!). Happy 7th birthday, Huru. Where did the time go 🥹❤️ We love you beyond," she wrote.

According to Janet, she now fully understands what it means to have a child grow to a certain age having experienced it at a personal level.

Janet Mbugua with her Kids Mali and Huru Pulse Live Kenya

Janet says most of the time a parent never knows what he or she is doing but always has to do their very best in bringing up their children saying it has been a journey bringing up her two sons.

"I’d always hear parents thank God ‘for bringing their child this far’ and I get it now. Because it’s an honor and joy and blessing to watch them grow. Even when half the time you’re not sure what you’re doing! But, you do your best always. Now parenting a 4-year-old and a 7-year-old. What a journey," she said.

Janet is a proud mother of two boys, Ethan Huru Ndichu born on October 26, 2015, and Mali Ndichu who celebrated his birthday on September 29 as he attained the age of 4.

Janet Mbugua Ndichu is a Kenyan media personality, news anchor, and actress. The trained and well-experienced news anchor is known to have worked at The Standards' KTN in the early years of her career.