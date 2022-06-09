Details of Janet Mbugua's new show on Citizen TV

The show is now on Season Two and highlights gender equality and issues facing children.

"This is Rewriting Her Story season two. We will be coming to you from different regions in the country, Homabay, Tana River, Kwale, and more. Pushing for gender equality, insisting on child protection so that our children are able to grow in a safe and conducive environment.

"Allowing them to tell their stories without having to rewrite them. Join me every Sunday on Citizen Tv at 6 pm," she stated.

In addition, the journalist stated that the program was produced in collaboration with her charity, Inua Dada, and Plan International.

The media personality also got an opportunity to gift her book, My First Time, to First Lady Margaret Kenyatta at State House.

“I also presented The First Lady with a Leso as part of our Tandika Leso conversation platform at Inua Dada, which engages communities on social justice issues, providing them with the tools for agency on important issues such as financial literacy, psychosocial support and access to SRH information. We begin financial literacy training at our Inua Dada Centre in a week and are so excited to share more soon!

“The book and Leso will be part of the Statehouse Resource Centre alongside other books and materials concerning a wide array of subject matters,” she said.