Details of Janet Mbugua's new show on Citizen TV

Denis Mwangi

Janet Mbugua, a former Citizen TV anchor, is preparing to make a comeback on Citizen TV where she will be hosting a show.

Janet Mbugua
Janet Mbugua

The Rewrite Her Story show will air every Sunday at 6:00 p.m, according to a commercial that ran on Citizen TV.

The show is now on Season Two and highlights gender equality and issues facing children.

"This is Rewriting Her Story season two. We will be coming to you from different regions in the country, Homabay, Tana River, Kwale, and more. Pushing for gender equality, insisting on child protection so that our children are able to grow in a safe and conducive environment.

"Allowing them to tell their stories without having to rewrite them. Join me every Sunday on Citizen Tv at 6 pm," she stated.

Janet Mbugua
Janet Mbugua

In addition, the journalist stated that the program was produced in collaboration with her charity, Inua Dada, and Plan International.

The media personality also got an opportunity to gift her book, My First Time, to First Lady Margaret Kenyatta at State House.

I also presented The First Lady with a Leso as part of our Tandika Leso conversation platform at Inua Dada, which engages communities on social justice issues, providing them with the tools for agency on important issues such as financial literacy, psychosocial support and access to SRH information. We begin financial literacy training at our Inua Dada Centre in a week and are so excited to share more soon!

“The book and Leso will be part of the Statehouse Resource Centre alongside other books and materials concerning a wide array of subject matters,” she said.

Mbugua left Citizen TV as a news anchor in 2017 to focus her energies on her foundation, which she has leveraged to promote gender equality and female mentorship.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

