Janet Mbugua pens bold letter challenging 7-year MP term extension

In a letter addressed to the Clerk of the Senate, Mbugua outlined her concerns about the implications of this proposed change and urged the public to take action.

Strong opposition to the proposed Bill

In her letter, Mbugua emphasised the importance of accountability in governance. She stated, “Dear Clerk of the Senate, I am writing to firmly oppose the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which seeks to extend the term of office for Members of Parliament, the President, and County Governors from five years to seven years.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Janet Mbugua Pulse Live Kenya

Mbugua referenced Article 1 of the Constitution, which asserts that sovereign power belongs to the people and is exercised directly through regular, free, and fair elections.

She argued that extending the term of elected leaders undermines this principle, as it reduces the frequency with which citizens can hold their leaders accountable.

She continued, “The current five-year term already allows sufficient time for the implementation of policies while ensuring timely accountability.”

By extending the term, Mbugua believes that the public would lose an essential tool for influencing governance through elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

Janet Mbugua Pulse Live Kenya

Importance of public participation

Mbugua also highlighted Article 255 of the Constitution, which states that any amendments affecting the President's term of office must go through a referendum.

She argued that this amendment should not sidestep the need for direct public involvement, as it fundamentally alters the governance and democratic processes established by the Constitution.

Mbugua's stance aligns with the principles of democratic engagement and accountability, reflecting her commitment to upholding the rights of the Kenyan people.

ADVERTISEMENT

Janet Mbugua ( Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

Janet Mbugua calls on Kenyans to take action

In her social media post accompanying the letter, Mbugua encouraged citizens to take action against the bill.

She urged them to engage in public discourse and share their views on the proposed changes.

By rallying support from the community, she hopes to amplify the call for accountability and transparency in governance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mbugua shared a gazette notice revealing that the bill was first read in Parliament on September 26, 2024.

Following this, it was referred to the Standing Committee on Justice, Legal Affairs, and Human Rights for further consideration.

According to standing order 145(5) of the Senate Standing Orders, the Committee is required to facilitate public participation on the bill and to consider the views and recommendations of the public when drafting its report to the Senate.

Veteran media personality Janet Mbugua has voiced her strong opposition to the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

The Bill's objectives

ADVERTISEMENT

The Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill, 2024, seeks to address 19 issues within the Constitution.

Among these, the extension of term limits has sparked significant debate among Kenyans. Critics argue that such amendments could hinder the democratic process and weaken the public's ability to influence their leaders.