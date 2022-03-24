Janet Mbugua turns down offer to be Moses Kuria's running mate

Kuria, who has declared his interest to become the next governor of Kiambu, was recruiting candidates to join his bid as a running mate.

He said that Janet had scored the highest marks but had declined to take up the role citing personal emergencies that would occupy her "in the immediate term".

“I am shattered. After scoring the highest marks in the talent search for Kiambu Deputy Governor, Janet Mbugua will not be taking up the job due to unforeseen personal emergencies that she has to attend to in the immediate term.

“My administration will definitely find a way to benefit from Janet's experience and capacity in the future. I feel the loss. Janet is a huge inspiration for the youth, for professionals, for women and for young mothers of this country,” the MP said in a post on his Facebook page.

By the time of publishing, Janet Mbugua had not responded to queries on the matter after the Pulse Kenya editor reached out.

Kuria has advertised the position of running mate, inviting qualified women to apply.

"To deliver on this programme, Kuria is looking for an aggressive, self-driven, self-motivated lady professional to take up the role of the deputy governor. Applicants must be a holder of a Master's degree," the advert read in part.

It went on: "Interested applicants must have a proven track record in a leading complex organization with at least 10 years experience, five at a senior executive level."

Moses Kuria wishes Martha Karua well as she joins Azimio

On Wednesday March 23, Narc-Kenya party leader Martha Karua joined the Azimio La Umoja presidential campaign after consultations with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

"I'm here to confirm that from now onwards, NARC Kenya and I are supporting the Azimio La Umoja flagbearer Raila Odinga for the presidency," she said.

She added: "I have chosen to be with Raila without struggle. We've been in the trenches together and from today we shall be going out to popularise the Azimio la Umoja coalition and his 10 point agenda."

Weighing in on the significant shift ahead of the 2022 General Election, Kuria shared his thoughts lauding the Senior Counsel's move as a win for democracy.

“I respect the decision by my sister Martha Karua to join Azimio just like she respected my decision to join the Kenya Kwanza Alliance. Ultimately Kenya is the winner and democracy will prevail. May the best team win,” he posted online.