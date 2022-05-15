RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Jaymo Ule Msee gives details of video where he was snubbed by Diamond

Authors:

Amos Robi

The comedian said many people posted the video with the intention of making fun of him but publicized him

Jaymoh Ule Msee
Jaymoh Ule Msee

Comedian and content creator Wilson Muirani also known as Jaymo Ule Msee has finally spoken about the video where he was snubbed by Bongo star Diamond Platnumz during an event in Dar-es-salaam.

Recommended articles

Speaking on Iko Nini Podcast, Jaymo said he had intended to take a picture with the star but the person he gave the job to ended up not delivering.

Jaymo further said he did not know Diamond at a personal level hence also the cause for the reaction. He, however, noted that the video was a major boost for his brand as many people posted the video with intention of making fun of him not knowing they were publicizing it.

“There were many people who posted the video with intention of making fun of me but for me the job was done and by the way it was not scripted at all,” Jaymo stated.

Jaymoh Ule Msee
Jaymoh Ule Msee Jaymoh Ule Msee Pulse Live Kenya

The comedian is among Kenya's pioneer content creators in the digital space. He also said the coming in of brands is slowly killing the authenticity of content creators since the brands want to dictate how they want their image sold to the public.

“Content creation in Kenya is under a big threat by brands, and I am a speaking as a person who has worked with so many brands, the authenticity of content creation is dipping because the commercial aspect is dictating so much what the creative will be,” Jaymo stated.

Jaymo said content creators best worked if brands only gave them the jobs and left them to develop the concept instead of the brands dictating what they would do.

Comedian Jaymoh Ule Msee
Comedian Jaymoh Ule Msee Comedian Jaymoh Ule Msee Pulse Live Kenya

He added that there is a need for better discussions with brands so that there is a win-win outcome and also so that the content creators’ productions are not short-lived.

“For me, it is about liberation. It is not a fight with the brands because we need the brands to grow as content creators. We need to push the buttons a bit in our negotiations so that our creativity is not affected,” he stated.

Authors:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Jaymo Ule Msee gives details of video where he was snubbed by Diamond

Jaymo Ule Msee gives details of video where he was snubbed by Diamond

Comedian YY builds house for man who sold roof to foot son's medical bill

Comedian YY builds house for man who sold roof to foot son's medical bill

Police launch manhunt for DJ Flex over girlfriend's chilling murder

Police launch manhunt for DJ Flex over girlfriend's chilling murder

Corazon Kwamboka addresses claims that she caused Frankie-Maureen Waititu breakup

Corazon Kwamboka addresses claims that she caused Frankie-Maureen Waititu breakup

Omanyala rejects Huddah Monroe, Kajala's unexpected response to Harmonize & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Omanyala rejects Huddah Monroe, Kajala's unexpected response to Harmonize & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Haiwezi, my wife is prettier - Omanyala turns down Huddah’s advances

Haiwezi, my wife is prettier - Omanyala turns down Huddah’s advances

Legendary Kenyan rapper Bigpin Jatelo unveils much anticipated EP Pino

Legendary Kenyan rapper Bigpin Jatelo unveils much anticipated EP Pino

Diana Marua's reaction as Bahati gets Mathare MP ticket

Diana Marua's reaction as Bahati gets Mathare MP ticket

Jubilee makes U-turn allows Bahati to vie for Mathare parliamentary seat

Jubilee makes U-turn allows Bahati to vie for Mathare parliamentary seat

Trending

Jovial lashes out at critics over viral dance video with Rashid Abdalla & Lulu Hassan

Jovial claps back at critics over viral dance video with Rashid Abdalla and Lulu Hassan

Kajala's reaction to Harmonize's public apology and Range Rover gifts

Frida Kajala’s reaction to Harmonize public apology and Range Rover gifts

Genevieve Nnaji deletes all photos from her Instagram page

Genevieve Nnaji [Instagram/GenevieveNnaji]

Rema surprises fans as Patoranking & Karun join him on stage at Carnivore

Rema and Karun Performing at Carnivore