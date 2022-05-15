Jaymo Ule Msee gives details of video where he was snubbed by Diamond

Speaking on Iko Nini Podcast, Jaymo said he had intended to take a picture with the star but the person he gave the job to ended up not delivering.

Jaymo further said he did not know Diamond at a personal level hence also the cause for the reaction. He, however, noted that the video was a major boost for his brand as many people posted the video with intention of making fun of him not knowing they were publicizing it.

“There were many people who posted the video with intention of making fun of me but for me the job was done and by the way it was not scripted at all,” Jaymo stated.

Jaymoh Ule Msee Pulse Live Kenya

The comedian is among Kenya's pioneer content creators in the digital space. He also said the coming in of brands is slowly killing the authenticity of content creators since the brands want to dictate how they want their image sold to the public.

“Content creation in Kenya is under a big threat by brands, and I am a speaking as a person who has worked with so many brands, the authenticity of content creation is dipping because the commercial aspect is dictating so much what the creative will be,” Jaymo stated.

Jaymo said content creators best worked if brands only gave them the jobs and left them to develop the concept instead of the brands dictating what they would do.

Comedian Jaymoh Ule Msee Pulse Live Kenya

He added that there is a need for better discussions with brands so that there is a win-win outcome and also so that the content creators’ productions are not short-lived.