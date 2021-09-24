Jeff Koinange launches Hot 96's newlook studio [Video]

The opening of the new studio on Friday, September 24 coincided with the celebration of Hot 96's 15th birthday.

"15 years and counting, brand new look, brand new studio!" Koinange cheered.

The station which is part of the Royal Media Services family also got new state of the art broadcasting equipment including monitors, mixers and microphones.

"Happy birthday to HOT 96 ...15years and counting," Nick Odhiambo.

Patrick Igunza who hosts the Hot 96 drive show hinted that the station's management had not only bought new equipment but their salaries were also reviewed.

The station's staff was also treated to a cake which was baked to celebrate the new milestone.

“I am so emotional today. I am honestly blessed and humbled because I have such a fantastic team and I wouldn’t have asked for any other person than the guys who are here. You guys are amazing,” Cynthia Mwangi who is the Hot 96 station manager said.

Photos of the new Hot 96 studio

