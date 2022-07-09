'Jennifer' hitmaker allegedly stranded in Nairobi

In an interview, the event organizer blamed Guchi's promoter for her troubles claiming the promoter didn't have enough money to sustain Guchi during her visit.

The event organizer also highlighted that prior to Guchi's visit the promoter had asked him to look for a hotel for the songstress to stay in as he gave him all the hotel alternatives the organizer brushed him off citing insufficient money.

The promoter, however, was able to get a place that consented to host the songbird, unfortunately, the management expressed disappointment in the behavior displayed by the singer and her crew stating that it was affecting people living close to the hotel.

“Guchi doesn't know these things. They actually prevented her from doing exclusive interviews. I actually told the management to facilitate the interview because they were already there. But it wasn't something you can say was successful,” the organizer claimed.

Further, the organizer noted that Guchi and her team has been starving until he interfered and convinced the management to allow her to get a meal from outside the hotel

“You imagine they booked her for a bed and breakfast and since the hotel does not allow meals from outside, she has been serving without lunch. I had to talk to her management to allow her and her team to have something to eat for lunch," he added.

Nevertheless, the promoter has brushed off the claims assuring that Guchi is well accommodated and noted that the event organizer is spreading unclear information for his own gain

“Actually my artiste is doing fine. If those people didn't bring the artiste and are not in the hotel how would they know that my artiste is eating and drinking and doing everything she could,” he said.