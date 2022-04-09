RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged for the 2nd time

The couple known as 'Bennifer' first got engaged in 2002.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the movie premiere [Instagram/podiumlatinoamerica]
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the movie premiere [Instagram/podiumlatinoamerica]

American movie star Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged for the second time.

Lopez announced her engagement in a short video via her fan newsletter, On The JLo, in which she stares adoringly at a green-hued diamond ring.

“You’re perfect,” Lopez says in a voiceover as romantic music plays.

Sources close to the singer say the video is, in fact, an engagement announcement.

The couple first sparked engagement rumours earlier in the week after Jlo was spotted wearing a big rock.

The actress was spotted while furniture shopping with her 14-year-old daughter, Emme, in Culver City, Los Angeles.

She wore a flowing print dress and large sunglasses and the obvious large piece of rock on her finger.

In a recent chat with TV host Elle DeGeneres, the music star said she “never imagined” getting back together with Affleck but it has been a beautiful thing.

The couple started dating in 2021 after weeks of speculations.

They were spotted together on several occasions after J lo's split with MLB star Alex Rodriguez.

The couple known as 'Bennifer' got engaged in 2002.

Signs they were on the rocks started to surface when they postponed their wedding in 2003.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez [Instagram/BenAffleckOfficiall]
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez [Instagram/BenAffleckOfficiall]

They split months later in January 2004.

Lopez wed Marc Anthony in June 2004, with whom she had two children: twins Emme and Max, born in 2008.

Meanwhile, Affleck tied the knot with Jennifer Garner in June 2005 and went on to welcome three kids with the actress: Violet, Seraphina and Sam.

