Jubilee Christian Center (JCC)’s Reverend Kathy Kiuna and Bishop Allan Kiuna’s youngest son Jeremy Kiuna is turning a year older and his parents are celebrating him in style.
Jeremy is a miracle baby, born at 6 months - Rev Kathy Kiuna celebrates son
My son was born prematurely at 6 months at only 1.1kg - Kathy Kiuna said sometime back
In her birthday message, Rev Kathy Kiuna described her son as a miracle baby - revealing that he was born at 6 months.
She went on to celebrate the milestones Jeremy has achieved, confessing that seeing him graduate from college was awesome feeling.
"It’s my sons birthday. Jeremy is a miracle baby born at 6months. Every milestone he has made in life is huge. Seeing him become a straight A student and recently graduate from college is just breathtaking.
“That hearty laughter you see is from our hearts. The joy of the Lord has been our strength. Jeremy is a child of purpose and will do exploits for God. Watch this space. Please help me wish him a happy birthday @jeremykiunaofficial . I love you more than words could ever say . Enjoy this day and many more years ahead honey,” read Kathy Kiuna’s birthday message to her son Jeremy.
“Happy birthday son Jeremy Kiuna ! Love you so much!!,” Bishop Allan Kiuna wrote.
Jeremy Graduates from New Manchester High School, in UK.
In 2019 emotions ran high during Jeremy Kiuna’s graduation at the New Manchester High School, in UK.
Jeremy, was born with cerebral palsy and his mother has never been afraid to share the story with the public.
In 2016 Jeremy went through his first surgery in order to be able to walk.
“Going through what I’ve been through in my life isn’t the best. Some days I mess up, some days I do the best I can. June 1, 2016, was my first surgery ever in my entire life. It was crazy because I needed the surgery to be able to walk and I finally got the opportunity God gave me and I’m happy,” Jeremy said.
In a separate post Kathy Kiuna said; “My son was born prematurely at 6 months at only 1.1kg. He was anaemic and went through a blood transfusion in his tiny frame. He was covered in pipes from his head all the way down and we couldn’t see his face. Looking at his little body there seemed to be no hope. He was born a fighter thou and no matter what was thrown at him he always fought back and surprised all of us including the doctors,”.
