Jeremy is a miracle baby, born at 6 months - Rev Kathy Kiuna celebrates son

In her birthday message, Rev Kathy Kiuna described her son as a miracle baby - revealing that he was born at 6 months.

She went on to celebrate the milestones Jeremy has achieved, confessing that seeing him graduate from college was awesome feeling.

"It’s my sons birthday. Jeremy is a miracle baby born at 6months. Every milestone he has made in life is huge. Seeing him become a straight A student and recently graduate from college is just breathtaking.

“That hearty laughter you see is from our hearts. The joy of the Lord has been our strength. Jeremy is a child of purpose and will do exploits for God. Watch this space. Please help me wish him a happy birthday @jeremykiunaofficial . I love you more than words could ever say . Enjoy this day and many more years ahead honey,” read Kathy Kiuna’s birthday message to her son Jeremy.

Rev Kathy Kiuna celebrates son Jeremy Kiuna Pulse Live Kenya

“Happy birthday son Jeremy Kiuna ! Love you so much!!,” Bishop Allan Kiuna wrote.

Jeremy Graduates from New Manchester High School, in UK.

In 2019 emotions ran high during Jeremy Kiuna’s graduation at the New Manchester High School, in UK.

Jeremy, was born with cerebral palsy and his mother has never been afraid to share the story with the public.

In 2016 Jeremy went through his first surgery in order to be able to walk.

“Going through what I’ve been through in my life isn’t the best. Some days I mess up, some days I do the best I can. June 1, 2016, was my first surgery ever in my entire life. It was crazy because I needed the surgery to be able to walk and I finally got the opportunity God gave me and I’m happy,” Jeremy said.