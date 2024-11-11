Where’s Vaseline? Fans tease Jeridah Andayi’s daughter for snubbing glow secret

Fans of the family have expressed nothing but joy for the young girl, who has grown in popularity through her mother’s social media presence.

Neema wows fans with American accent

To mark her birthday, Neema appeared in a TikTok video where she spoke directly to the camera, sharing a little bit about herself. She proudly discussed what she likes about herself, including her favourite colour, her love for pizza and lasagna, and her excitement about her new school.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

However, what really caught the attention of netizens was her new accent. Neema, who has spent just a short time in the U.S., has quickly developed an American accent, impressing fans with how quickly she has adapted to her new environment.

In the video, Neema said, "Hi guys, it is my birthday, and these are the things I like about me. First, I like being a lastborn; my favourite colour is red, and my favourite foods are pizza and lasagna. I like my new school and my desk mate."

Fans were quick to notice a few fun details in Neema’s birthday video. The lastborn surprisingly didn’t mention Vaseline as a favourite—despite her usual habit of applying it liberally on her face.

Another amusing detail was her love for lasagna, which tickled viewers considering her Luhya roots and their love for traditional foods.

ADVERTISEMENT

Growing social media presence

Neema, along with her siblings, has built a loyal fanbase thanks to Jeridah’s social media presence.

Through videos shared on her mother’s account, Neema has become a fan favourite, with viewers drawn to her humour and vibrant personality.

In many of these videos, fans often enjoy seeing Jeridah’s three children interact, and it’s become a bit of a tradition for viewers to ‘pick sides’ among the siblings, each bringing their own unique personalities to the mix.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though Jeridah has yet to officially confirm their move to the United States, fans quickly noticed the change of scenery in her recent posts.

The family’s relocation has sparked curiosity, with many excited to see how they’re adjusting to life in a new country.

Media personality Jeridah Andayi with her daughters Neema Pulse Live Kenya

Jeridah Andayi’s parenting choices

Jeridah Andayi has always been open about her parenting style and her decision to involve her children in her public life. She has shared her thoughts on social media, discussing why she chooses to expose her children to the limelight.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite some criticism from people who feel that raising children in the public eye is not the right decision, Jeridah has always stood by her choices.

In a past YouTube video, she addressed the criticisms head-on. "I don’t know if I would have it any other way. I have had people come to me and lecture me on why I expose my children to the limelight. Why am I raising my children in front of the camera? They tell me it is not right, and I respect their opinion. However, I would appreciate it if they understood I am not raising my kids with a script but in my own way," she explained.

Media personality Jeridah Andayi with her two daughters Neema and Norah Pulse Live Kenya