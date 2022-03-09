Joe Ageyo finds new home after quitting Citizen TV

The media house made the announcement in an internal memo by Group Managing Director Wachira Waruru on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.

Ageyo’s role will be taken over by RMS Director of Strategy and Innovation, Linus Kaikai.

Deputy President William Ruto and Citizen TV's Joe Ageyo Pulse Live Kenya

“He (Kaikai) retains the two functions alongside his new role. As Editorial Director, Linus will oversee the administrative and editorial functions of our news and current affairs operations across the RMS platforms,” read the memo in part.

Waruru thanked Ageyo for his services and wished him all the best in his future endeavours.

Joe Ageyo set to join NTV

Highly placed sources aware of the transition disclosed that Ageyo is headed to Nation Media Group (NMG).

It is not yet clear what role the media executive will be taking at his new workplace.

Ageyo joined RMS in 2018 alongside Kaikai who had been Managing Editor at NMG before heading to the S.K. Macharia-owned network.

Citizen TV's Linus Kaikai Pulse Live Kenya

The award-winning media personality has worked at NMG before and his new appointment will see him make a comeback.

Between February 2005 and November 2012, he served in various positions at NTV including Head of News Production.

Joe Ageyo biography

Ageyo attended Sawagongo High School and proceeded to join Egerton University to pursue a Bachelor of Agribusiness Management.

After graduating, he enrolled at the University of Nairobi for a Post-Graduate Diploma in Mass Communication.

Pulse Live Kenya

He later went abroad for further study at the University of Geneva in Switzerland to pursue a certificate in Advanced Studies in Environmental Diplomacy and later pursued a Masters in Environmental Governance from the University of Manchester.

Ageyo started his media career as an intern at KBC where he worked for one and a half years with no payment.

In 2000, he joined KTN where he rose from reporter to deputy news editor before leaving in 2005.

He would return to KTN in 2012 after seven years at NTV. Ageyo left KTN in 2018 having risen to the position of managing editor.