RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Joe Ageyo finds new home after quitting Citizen TV

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

Joe Ageyo has left Citizen TV after four years at the station

Joe Ageyo returns to NTV after leaving Citizen
Joe Ageyo returns to NTV after leaving Citizen

Royal Media Services (RMS) Editorial Director Joe Ageyo is leaving the media house after serving four years.

Recommended articles

The media house made the announcement in an internal memo by Group Managing Director Wachira Waruru on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.

Ageyo’s role will be taken over by RMS Director of Strategy and Innovation, Linus Kaikai.

Deputy President William Ruto and Citizen TV's Joe Ageyo
Deputy President William Ruto and Citizen TV's Joe Ageyo Deputy President William Ruto and Citizen TV's Joe Ageyo Pulse Live Kenya

He (Kaikai) retains the two functions alongside his new role. As Editorial Director, Linus will oversee the administrative and editorial functions of our news and current affairs operations across the RMS platforms,” read the memo in part.

Waruru thanked Ageyo for his services and wished him all the best in his future endeavours.

Highly placed sources aware of the transition disclosed that Ageyo is headed to Nation Media Group (NMG).

It is not yet clear what role the media executive will be taking at his new workplace.

Ageyo joined RMS in 2018 alongside Kaikai who had been Managing Editor at NMG before heading to the S.K. Macharia-owned network.

Citizen TV's Linus Kaikai
Citizen TV's Linus Kaikai Citizen TV's Linus Kaikai Pulse Live Kenya

The award-winning media personality has worked at NMG before and his new appointment will see him make a comeback.

Between February 2005 and November 2012, he served in various positions at NTV including Head of News Production.

Ageyo attended Sawagongo High School and proceeded to join Egerton University to pursue a Bachelor of Agribusiness Management.

After graduating, he enrolled at the University of Nairobi for a Post-Graduate Diploma in Mass Communication.

Joe Ageyo
Joe Ageyo Pulse Live Kenya

He later went abroad for further study at the University of Geneva in Switzerland to pursue a certificate in Advanced Studies in Environmental Diplomacy and later pursued a Masters in Environmental Governance from the University of Manchester.

Ageyo started his media career as an intern at KBC where he worked for one and a half years with no payment.

In 2000, he joined KTN where he rose from reporter to deputy news editor before leaving in 2005.

He would return to KTN in 2012 after seven years at NTV. Ageyo left KTN in 2018 having risen to the position of managing editor.

He is praised for pioneering environmental journalism and was among the first Kenyan TV journalists to start a regular slot for an environmental feature, Ecojournal.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Joe Ageyo finds new home after quitting Citizen TV

Joe Ageyo finds new home after quitting Citizen TV

I regret saying marriage is a scam - DJ Crème de la Crème after reuniting with wife

I regret saying marriage is a scam - DJ Crème de la Crème after reuniting with wife

Uhuru's Sh37 million watch gets Kenyans talking [Photos]

Uhuru's Sh37 million watch gets Kenyans talking [Photos]

Betty Kyallo over the moon as she clocks 3M followers on Instagram

Betty Kyallo over the moon as she clocks 3M followers on Instagram

How Yaba’s 'Bestie' EP launch went down at the Alchemist [Video]

How Yaba’s 'Bestie' EP launch went down at the Alchemist [Video]

Nadia Mukami & Arrow Bwoy announce pregnancy as they launch own foundation

Nadia Mukami & Arrow Bwoy announce pregnancy as they launch own foundation

'Maria' and 'Zora' actors treated to a night out at Fort Jesus[Video]

'Maria' and 'Zora' actors treated to a night out at Fort Jesus[Video]

Why Kanye West’s Donda 2 album will not be charting on Billboard

Why Kanye West’s Donda 2 album will not be charting on Billboard

Gospel singer Kasolo begs for forgiveness after threatening daughter in viral video

Gospel singer Kasolo begs for forgiveness after threatening daughter in viral video

Trending

'Maria' not returning for S2, Betty Kyallo confirms she is single & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Betty Kyallo, Lulu Hassan, Guardian Angel and Esther Musila and Sarah Hassan (Instagram)

Oga Obinna opens up on hefty salary at Kiss 100 [Video]

Oga Obinna

Timaya breaks silence after arrest over hit and run incident, says he was running away from 4 men

Nigerian music star Timaya [Instagram/TimayaTimaya]

Dr Ofweneke’s reaction after Obinna was selected as Jalang’o’s replacement

Dr Ofweneke’s message to Obinna after being selected as Jalang’o’s replacement on Kiss 100