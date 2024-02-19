Joeboy opens up on how working at a pure water factory affected his career
"So that was also a trigger. I told myself, ‘You really have to make sure you make it," Joeboy said.
Recommended articles
In a new interview with the Afrobeats Intelligence Podcast, he spoke about a time back in university when the school went on strike and he took up a job at a pure water factory.
“I have no choice than to go hard or go home because I remember that there was a time," he began. "I studied Human Resources and Personal Management. When I was in the university, there was a strike for like three months. So I decided to get a job and I was searching for a job for like three months in the whole of Lagos. I did not get one single job. There was even a time I worked in a pure water factory as a marketer. I used to share fliers and products and anything to gather money."
The singer said the moment served as the trigger for him to work hard in his career.
"At that point I was like, ‘I’m looking so hard for a job and I can’t find any. Is this how I’m going to end up when I finish school?’ So that was also a trigger. I told myself, ‘You really have to make sure you make it," he said.
Going on, Joeboy stated that being discovered and signed by singer Mr Eazi, was "scary" because he had to put in the work and not disappointing those involved. "There are more people involved and people are investing their time, energy and money. So it wasn't a joke anymore or something I did for fun at that time so it was scary, but you go hard or go home," he concluded.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke