Joeboy opens up on how working at a pure water factory affected his career

In a new interview with the Afrobeats Intelligence Podcast, he spoke about a time back in university when the school went on strike and he took up a job at a pure water factory.

“I have no choice than to go hard or go home because I remember that there was a time," he began. "I studied Human Resources and Personal Management. When I was in the university, there was a strike for like three months. So I decided to get a job and I was searching for a job for like three months in the whole of Lagos. I did not get one single job. There was even a time I worked in a pure water factory as a marketer. I used to share fliers and products and anything to gather money."

The singer said the moment served as the trigger for him to work hard in his career.

ADVERTISEMENT

"At that point I was like, ‘I’m looking so hard for a job and I can’t find any. Is this how I’m going to end up when I finish school?’ So that was also a trigger. I told myself, ‘You really have to make sure you make it," he said.