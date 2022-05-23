Pulse

Barkin’s testimony, filmed in 2019, was played in court, where Depp is suing his former wife, Amber Heard, for defamation.

Heard rustled up a number of accusations about the Hollywood star being violent, which the courtroom Depp has smilingly denied.

The trial's jury watched with rapt attention as recorded testimony from Barkin reeled forth like an episode from a hit TV series.

In it, she revealed her relationship with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor lasted between three and six months.

"He's just a jealous man, controlling - 'Where are you going? Who are you going with? What did you do last night?'

"I had a scratch on my back once that got him very, very angry because he insisted it came from me having sex with a person who wasn't him,” Barkin said.

She added, Depp "was always drinking and or smoking a joint".

The flying bottle

Barkin said the incident with the flying bottle, launched like Putin’s missile in her non-Ukrainian direction, happened while she and Depp were filming the 1998 film “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas”, adapted from the book by the equally always high writer Hunter S Thompson.

"Mr Depp threw a wine bottle across the room, the hotel room in Las Vegas," she said. "I don't know why he threw the bottle."

However, she caught herself with the memory that Depp may have had an argument with friends or an assistant, she knows not for sure.

Unprofessional behaviour

Depp's former agent Tracey Jacobs told the already open-mouthed trial that his career took several hits in 2010 because of what she described as Depp’s “unprofessional behaviour.”

Behaviour she said issued from his alleged drug and alcohol abuse. This ensured that he either showed up late or as high as Snoop Dogg on set.

To pile on the misery, Depp’s former business manager Josh Mandel said he became "extremely concerned" about Depp's financial situation in 2015, especially when the actor started spending like his money came in dollar bills with Benjamin Franklin’s aging behind on them, instead of his face.

Mandel says that Depp spent $300,000 (£193,000) a month on full-time staff at one point.