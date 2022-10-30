Sakaja intervenes in time after Rigathi Gachagua mimicker's appeal

The talented and fast-rising content creator shared his plight online a few days ago, pleading with people of goodwill to help him clear his tuition fee balance of Ksh10,900.

"Hello my friends and my fans despite being a content creator and comedian am also a student at Kisii University in my 3rd year and right facing fees challenges and we've been pushed to the corner by the school administration that we either pay the 100% of the fees by 30th of October or we differ. In my case my parents have nowhere to see this money and I hereby ask any person of goodwill to help me contribute Ksh 10,900 so I can complete the fee so to avoid deferment of my studies," KK appealed, accompanying the same with a copy of his fee structure indicating the balance.

Many fans and Kenyans of goodwill responded to his plea, with the Nairobi county boss among them.

In an update given on Saturday, the talented content creator shared that Sakaja cleared the balance just a day before the payment deadline to keep him in class.

Pulse Live Kenya

"After I posted my issue on fees, many of my fans offered to help. I want to thank Sakaja for paying my fees. Thank you and God bless you all.

"All I can do to repay this gesture is to continue entertaining you through my content," KK stated.