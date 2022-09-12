Fancy fingers, governor Sakaja wows congregants with his guitar mastery

Nairobi governor Johnson Sakaja yesterday won the heart of worshipers in a church in Embakasi when he attended one of their services, got to the altar and joined members of the worship team, and took a guitar tearing down the church with his strumming skills.
Nairobi governor wows the church members of an AIC church in Embakasi after he joined choir members and took the bass guitar with the outcome leaving the church banana smiling.
The governor who was in the company of his deputy Njoroge Muchiri and other county officials during the service was captured in a short video clip shared by local media while he was at the AIC Church in Embakasi South showing his guitar skills.
Sometimes last year it was reported that the Super senator joined an entertainment crew that was entertaining guests during the celebrations of Justice William Ouko who was celebrating his 60th birthday where he showed off his guitar skills when he joined family and friends on stage.
The governor has also shown his rapping prowess on several occasions where he has given some lyrical punches wowing his hosts and has also come out saying that he played in entertainment joints in his youth times in a bit to make ends meet.
The band that had been hired for the celebrations during that time to entertain guests were left mouths agape at his skillful mastery of the musical instrument, playing along to mugithi sounds effortless.
This is not the first incident the governor has entertained church congregants with his guitar skills, sometimes back he joined worshippers at AIC Langa'ata and in his signature style picked up a guitar and joined the praise and worship team in leading the service where he was captured pleasantly striking the strings, the output confirming his fine mastery of the musical instrument.
It was after the service that the governor is believed to have headed to the Mama Lucy Hospital where he was met with the unpleasant and sorry state of the facility which serves a great number of residents of Eastlands who throng the facility each day.
His impromptu visit to the hospital came after a series of online uproar from the members of the public who have been raising their concerns about the deplorable state of operations from the workers in the health facility.
