Joke Silva, Ini Edo, Uche Jombo, others attend Rita Dominic's wedding

The ceremony which was attended by who is who in Nollywood saw several veterans and A-list actors in attendance.

Among those who showed up for the latest bride in town were Joke Silva, Chidi Mokeme, Ini Edo, Uche Jombo, Hilda Dokubo, Lilian Bach and Shan George.

Others were veteran comedians and actors Julius Agwu and Okey Bakassi.

Some other A-list celebrities who graced the wedding ceremony were Queen Nwokoye, Uche Elendu, Ese Eriata, BBNaija's TolaniBaj, Mercy Eke and Idia Aisien.

The movie star and her partner Fidelis Anosike got engaged earlier in April.

She was hosted by friends to a very beautiful and colourful bridal shower.

It would be recalled that on Boxing Day, 2020, Dominic sent social media into a frenzy when she shared some cosy photos with her partner, Anosike.