Video: Jose Chameleone apologises for kissing Weasel after Mike Mukula's advice

Chameleone said he had taken advice from former Health Minister Mike Mukula.

"'My sincere apologies to the general public' I thank you @Mukulaa for your advice and patronage - For God and my country," Chameleone captioned the video in which he apologised.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the video, which was shared on Twitter Wednesday evening, Chameleone said:

"My names are Joseph Chameleone Mayanja. I hope this message finds everybody very well.

"First and foremost, I want to thank you my fans, friends and the whole country. And the whole continent for supporting Gwanga Mujje, the long-awaited concert that we enjoyed last week.

"I wish to use this opportunity to also apologise to my fans, friends, for the deed me and Weasel shared on stage. I know most of my friends are really offended, and didn't carry it lightly.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I sincerely apologise. It was just too much energy, excitement. I actually regret it.

"The energy was so high, and it was just a wrong way to share it with Weasel, my brother, and I also apologise on behalf of him. Thank you so much for accepting my apologies."

Mukula, who is the current national vice chairman for NRM in the Eastern region, responded to Chameleone's tweet: "I am exceedingly humbled and truly grateful to you & your father, mother and family for coming out to apologize to the country and clearing the air, GOD BLESS 🙏"

Watch the video below: