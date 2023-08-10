The sports category has moved to a new website.


Jose Chameleone graduates from Cavendish University

Samson Waswa

Ugandan top musician Joseph Mayanja Alias Jose Chameleone on Thursday morning joined hundreds of other graduands who completed studies at Cavendish University, for a colorful graduation ceremony.

Jose Chameleone was one of the graduates at Cavendish University on Thursday August 10.

The Kansanga-based university held its 12th graduation ceremony at the Commonwealth Resort Hotel Munyonyo.

Chameleone arrived for the event amid pomp.

He was flanked by a handful of his crew members and a large swarm of journalists.

He also looked personable and youthful in the blue graduation gown which he completed with a back shirt, a checkered necktie a pair of Goodman glasses.

Jose Chameleone at the graduation event
Jose Chameleone at the graduation event pulse uganda

The Leone Island boss scooped an undergraduate degree in International Relations.

The graduation event was presided over by Minister of Science and Technology, Hon Dr Monicah Musenero and also graced by former Nigerian President H.E Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, the university Chancellor.

Prof John Francis Mugisha, the University Vice Chancellor while addressing the graduates, called on them to make good use of the knowledge they obtained to go out and make a positive change in their communities.

Remember the impact you make is not solely measured by your success but by the positive change you bring to your comminutes and the world,” he said.

By publication of this report, the graduation even was still ongoing.

Samson Waswa Samson Waswa Samson Waswa is a reporter covering all topics in the entertainment world as well as political and current affairs.




