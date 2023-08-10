Jose Chameleone graduates from Cavendish University

Chameleone arrived for the event amid pomp.

He was flanked by a handful of his crew members and a large swarm of journalists.

He also looked personable and youthful in the blue graduation gown which he completed with a back shirt, a checkered necktie a pair of Goodman glasses.

pulse uganda

The Leone Island boss scooped an undergraduate degree in International Relations.

The graduation event was presided over by Minister of Science and Technology, Hon Dr Monicah Musenero and also graced by former Nigerian President H.E Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, the university Chancellor.

Prof John Francis Mugisha, the University Vice Chancellor while addressing the graduates, called on them to make good use of the knowledge they obtained to go out and make a positive change in their communities.

“Remember the impact you make is not solely measured by your success but by the positive change you bring to your comminutes and the world,” he said.