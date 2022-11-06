4 key highlights of Thee Pluto and Shiru's journey to parenthood [Photos]

The last nine months have not been a walk in the park for the content creator and his girlfriend, with their love going through tests.

Publicized breakup and happy reunion

From a much publicized breakup in 2021 to a happy reunion, the couple thrived and celebrated love each day as they kept their fans updated with the pregnancy journey.

At one point earlier in the year, Thee Pluto put speculation to rest after fans read too much in a post he had put up earlier noting:

“Let’s not overthink. Ile caption ya Jana ilikuwa tu caption mmefanya hadi niidelete. Nothing is big, Felicity and I are in good terms na hatuachani,” the YouTuber clarified.

Confronting reports of having sponsor

The content creator also had to confront and address allegations that city politician Wangui B Ng’ang’a is his sponsor and responsible for bankrolling his lavish lifestyle.

Speaking on Oga Obina’s Kula Cooler show, the Youtuber came clean on his relationship with the politician, noting that she is his mentor adding that her husband is

“I don’t do wamamaz, she is married and her husband is a good friend of mine even before I came here, I was talking to her husband, “Thee Pluto stated.

Message as Felicity Shiru heads into the delivery room

As Shiru headed to the delivery room yesterday, the content creator poured his heart out in an heart-warming message that read:

"The clock is ticking. Let me begin this by simply saying that to me, you are a superhero. A strong and powerful person for whom my admiration and love grow every single day. You’ve never looked more beautiful," he said.

"Part of me is terrified about what is to come. I worry about the baby not liking me, or about stuffing up and not being able to help with the feeds properly. That they might make you upset or somehow change the incredible dynamic that we have always had.

"But every time I have these freakouts I just look at you and remember how you’ve handled everything that’s come your way and I know that not only will we be fine, but that we’ll be great. Because no matter what happens, this baby will be half of you and half of me. Mostly, I want to take this moment to say one thing above anything else, thank you, love," he added.

Pushing vs C-Section

Shiru had earlier on shared responded to a fan who asked "C-section or the labour way? Would like to know your preference Fel."

Although the question may be considered as personal, Shiru answered in a single word, "Kupush (pushing)".

Baby shower and car gift

The celebrity couple was forced to make news of their pregnancy public after speculation went rife among her friends who saw a video of Shiru during a house-warming party.

“We had a house warming party and someone took a video of me and when the video was shared some fans spotted my tummy and that’s when the speculations began,” Shiruy recounted.

For the special lady in his life, nothing is too much with the content king going a notch higher during his fiancé’s baby shower as he gifted her a car.