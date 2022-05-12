Jovial lashes out at critics over viral dance video with Rashid Abdalla & Lulu Hassan

In a statement, Jovial sought to clarify that she was just doing her job but netizens opted to blow everything out of proportion with their own assumptions.

She added that a lot of women were just projecting their insecurities on her for no good reason.

“The insults on the trending video of me at work ...ok I’m just seeing women projecting their insecurities on an innocent act.

“Mumepata kisababu cha kufungua roho. You can tell they are dealing with a lot in their homes. The ‘couple are my bosses those who know the series know better,” Jovial said in part.

Pulse Live Kenya

The singer further stated that she is an entertainer who had been contracted to do what she doesn’t best and was paid good money.

"Fix your homes and stop using me as an excuse. I’m an entertainer and I was doing my job. By the way I was paid very good money. Cheers to more,” she added.

Jovial’s statement come days after her video performing and dancing with Rashid Abdalla at his 40th birthday party went viral.

Jovial claps back at critics over viral dance video with Rashid Abdalla and Lulu Hassan Pulse Live Kenya

In the video, the singer is seen dancing suggestively with Abdalla, before Lulu Hassan intervenes and takes away her man.

However, in a separate post, Lulu jot down a beautiful appreciation message to Jovial for gracing their occasion.