Jovial tells off irritant food delivery guy shooting his shot at odd hours

The musician told off the rider who she said introduced himself to her as a fan saying she was not interested in the night calls.

According to Jovial, the fan had been calling her saying he wanted to check on her. She said she did not want to sound rude but asked the admirer to respect her private life saying her close friends know how much she values it.

"I order food from you, you deliver and you tell me you are a fan. I appreciate. Aah! Simu za usiku tena (night phone calls)? Kila saa simu, nilitaka kukujulia hali (I wanted to check on you) bruh, I dont want to be rude, wacha bwana.

"Respect people's privacy. I love my space, watu wangu wa karibu wanajua (my close friends know)," she wrote on her insta stories which she has since deleted.

Jovial And Willy Paul

Willy Paul and Jovial raised eyeballs in an online exchange after the former commented on a photo that Jovian had posted. Pozze had tried his shot at her in the comment section that got the two into a lengthy talk.

The manner in which Pozze presented the message did not sink well with her as she told him off and lectured Willy Paul on how to approach a lady after he made advances of getting her.

Pozze And Jovial Release a Song Together

What happened between the two after the interaction is not clear but after some time, Willy Paul was captured at the airport receiving Jovial and after some days they released a song.

The 'Jeraha' singer has been silent since she released a song with Willy Paul, 'Lalala' in late September 2022 in one of the most clouted songs in Kenya. The song has since accumulated 997,578 views on Youtube.