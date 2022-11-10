RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Today you are okay, tomorrow you are gone - Jovial says as she recovers

Amos Robi

Jovial will be taking a social media break and has postponed music release she had planned

Singer Jovial
Singer Jovial

Afro-fusion music singer Jovial has the heavens to thank after a minor accident that will see take some time to rest.

Recommended articles

The singer through her Instagram stories revealed that she had a fall but had her team come through for her in time and is now slowly recovering.

The fall which she did not specify where it occured was however foreseen as she had been complaining of being unwell for some time.

“My body is overwhelmed today, I have fallen like I have never before, I don’t know what would have happened if I was alone. Yesterday I lightly told my team that I was not okay but I would just be okay,” Jovial narrated.

Jovial
Jovial Jovial Pulse Live Kenya

The singer further said she will release music she was slated to release on a later date and could even do a double release just to compensate for the lost time.

“I am sorry, I was to drop a new vibe but I will push it to next week, if possible I will do a double release, I will be off social media if urgent email my management,” Jovial noted.

Jovial also appreciated the chance to be alive saying her instance was an example of how people shutdown without giving any signs.

“This is how people just shut down, today you are okay tomorrow you are gone,” she noted.

Jovial
Jovial Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Stop the blackmail! Jovial rants at her critics

Jovial recently opened up about having more male friends than females in her circle.

The singer said male friends were relaxed and had little in mind compared to their female counterparts. Jovial said female friends were toxic and hardly ever appreciate each other.

“Someone asked me why I don’t have friends, I do have friends but male friends and that’s my team. There is no better-chilled group like boys anytime any day. We women don’t love each other, I have never understood why,” Jovial said.

Singer Jovial
Singer Jovial Singer Jovial Pulse Live Kenya

The singer went on to reveal that was one of the reasons she even had more music collaborations with male artists. According to Jovial those that shared name tags such as babe, were the worst.

The negative energy by female artists Jovial said was one of the reasons there were fewer female artists in the industry than male.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Catherine Kasavuli exudes confidence in overcoming ailment in public message

Catherine Kasavuli exudes confidence in overcoming ailment in public message

Today you are okay, tomorrow you are gone - Jovial says as she recovers

Today you are okay, tomorrow you are gone - Jovial says as she recovers

'Firirinda' hitmaker, Dick Njoroge appeals for medical assistance

'Firirinda' hitmaker, Dick Njoroge appeals for medical assistance

Karen Nyamu's beef with Samidoh's US promoter escalates

Karen Nyamu's beef with Samidoh's US promoter escalates

Actor, Naomi Kuria recounts last moments with her father

Actor, Naomi Kuria recounts last moments with her father

Willis Raburu shows off transformation after shedding 30kgs [Video]

Willis Raburu shows off transformation after shedding 30kgs [Video]

Samidoh is worth fighting for - Karen Nyamu

Samidoh is worth fighting for - Karen Nyamu

Eric Omondi's girlfriend, Lynne speaks after suffering miscarriage

Eric Omondi's girlfriend, Lynne speaks after suffering miscarriage

Kanze Dena revamps her Twitter page weeks after leaving State House

Kanze Dena revamps her Twitter page weeks after leaving State House

Trending

Davido

Davido makes first public reaction to his son's death

Emma Too and Trevor Ombija

Trevor Ombija's tiff with beauty queen escalates

Content creators Njugush, Eve Mungai, and Abel Mutua. They are some of the content creators who drive sleek cars

Content creators with the most sleek rides in Nairobi

Kenyans on Twitter were drawn to a video which has gone viral, showing siblings confronting their father, whom they caught cheating on their mother.

Kenyans react to video of daughters busting their father cheating