Today you are okay, tomorrow you are gone - Jovial says as she recovers

The singer through her Instagram stories revealed that she had a fall but had her team come through for her in time and is now slowly recovering.

The fall which she did not specify where it occured was however foreseen as she had been complaining of being unwell for some time.

“My body is overwhelmed today, I have fallen like I have never before, I don’t know what would have happened if I was alone. Yesterday I lightly told my team that I was not okay but I would just be okay,” Jovial narrated.

Jovial Pulse Live Kenya

The singer further said she will release music she was slated to release on a later date and could even do a double release just to compensate for the lost time.

“I am sorry, I was to drop a new vibe but I will push it to next week, if possible I will do a double release, I will be off social media if urgent email my management,” Jovial noted.

Jovial also appreciated the chance to be alive saying her instance was an example of how people shutdown without giving any signs.

“This is how people just shut down, today you are okay tomorrow you are gone,” she noted.

Pulse Live Kenya

Jovial explains why she has more male friends

Jovial recently opened up about having more male friends than females in her circle.

The singer said male friends were relaxed and had little in mind compared to their female counterparts. Jovial said female friends were toxic and hardly ever appreciate each other.

“Someone asked me why I don’t have friends, I do have friends but male friends and that’s my team. There is no better-chilled group like boys anytime any day. We women don’t love each other, I have never understood why,” Jovial said.

Singer Jovial Pulse Live Kenya

The singer went on to reveal that was one of the reasons she even had more music collaborations with male artists. According to Jovial those that shared name tags such as babe, were the worst.