Jowie Irungu's Biography: Early life, security career & Monica Kimani murder

Amos Robi

In a judgement delivered by Justice Grace Nzioka on February 9, Jowie was found guilty of the murder of businesswoman Monica Kimani in 2018.

Jowie Irungu

In the annals of Kenyan crime history, few names have evoked as much intrigue and speculation as Joseph Kuria 'Jowie' Irungu.

Known to many simply as Jowie, his life took a dramatic turn in 2018 when he became the prime suspect in the murder of businesswoman Monica Kimani.

This biography explores the life of Jowie, tracing his roots from a promising career in security to the centre of a criminal investigation that captivated the nation.

Joseph Irungu, hails from Nakuru County and grew up in a modest family. Jowie pursued his education in Nakuru.

Details about his early life are sparse, but it is known that Jowie pursued his education with a focus on security management, reflecting an early interest in the field.

His academic journey laid the groundwork for what was to become a career in private security.

Joseph "Jowie" Irungu

READ: Jacque Maribe's Biography: Education, TV career, relationship with Jowie & murder case

Jowie's career trajectory saw him working in various capacities within the security industry.

He had of a stint in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, where he was employed as a security officer. This international experience was often highlighted as a testament to his proficiency and expertise in security matters.

Jowie Irungu during his time in security service

The trajectory of Jowie's life took a dark and unforeseen path in September 2018, with the murder of Monica Kimani.

Monica was found dead in her apartment in Kilimani, Nairobi, a case that quickly became one of the most talked-about criminal investigations in Kenya. Jowie, then the fiancé of popular TV presenter Jacque Maribe, was arrested and named the prime suspect in the case.

The prosecution's narrative painted a grim picture: Jowie was accused of using his expertise in security to gain access to Monica's apartment, where he allegedly committed the crime before fleeing the scene.

Jowie Irungu

READ: Judge finds Jowie Irungu guilty of Monica Kimani's murder

What followed was a high-profile court case that saw Jowie facing charges of murder, thrusting him into the limelight for all the wrong reasons.

After being released from prison, Jowie ventured into music releasing his first gospel song, 'Nishikilie' which was followed by other numerous songs.

Jowie also revealed he quit alcohol after his time in prison and was focused on serving God.

Jowie's arrest and subsequent trial were marked by intense media coverage and public fascination.

Every development in the case was scrutinized, from the evidence presented by the prosecution to the defence's argument that Jowie was innocent.

Throughout the legal proceedings, Jowie maintained his innocence. His defence team argued that the evidence against him was circumstantial and that he was being wrongfully accused.

Jacque Maribe and Jowie Irungu in court during a past hearing

The case against him was marred by delays and controversies, including debates over his bail status.

After spending significant time in custody, Jowie was eventually granted bail, a development that marked a significant turn in his legal battle.

After six years in court, Jowie Irungu was found guilty of murdering of businesswoman Monica Kimani in 2018.

In a judgement delivered by Justice Grace Nzioka on February 9, Jowie was found guilty of the murder of the 28-year-old businesswoman.

Amos Robi
