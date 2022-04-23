Joyce Omondi mourns Waihiga's sister, Diamond yearns for a collabo with Rihanna & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

So, let’s get to the business of the day!

Citizen TV's Joyce Omondi mourns Waihiga's younger sister

Seasoned media personality and gospel singer Joyce Omondi Waihiga has mourned the sudden demise of her sister-in-law Gathoni Mwaura.

The Rauka host shared the sad news on her social media pages, saying it’s difficult to accept that her sister-in-law is no more.

The late Gathoni is sister to Citizen TV news anchor Waihiga Mwaura.

“I have begun and erased this first sentence more times than I can count because I feel numb and speechless.

“It's incredibly difficult trying to accept that our tender-hearted, witty, beautiful little sister, Gathoni, is suddenly no longer with us. Never had we imagined such a loss...,” reads part of her message.

Gathoni Mwaura was first introduced to the public by her brother Waihiga Mwaura at a time she was graduating with a Masters in Education from Derby University in the UK.

Rashid Abdalla's kids interrupt Citizen TV bulletin to wish him happy birthday

Citizen TV swahili news anchor Rashid Abdalla was surprised to see his children show up in studio as he was wrapping up the Sunday news bulletin.

The three children walked in on the set and interrupted Abdalla who was unable to mutter a word as they wished him a happy birthday.

Following behind was Citizen TV reporter Hassan Mugambi who was carrying a cake for the man of the hour.

"Happy birthday. I have never visited this place," commented one of the daughters.

Rashid was clearly surprised because he remained tongue-tied until the end of the broadcast.

His wife Lulu Hassan who normally hosts the news bulletin with him was absent on this particular show and chose to catch the show on TV.

Earlier in the day, the news anchor dedicated his birthday to his mother who raised him as a single mother after his father died.

Pascal Tokodi and Grace Ekirapa welcome newborn on his birthday

Media personalities Pascal Tokodi and his wife Grace Ekirapa have welcomed their newborn.

In a post on his official Instagram page, Tokodi said their newborn daughter was coincidentally born on his birthday.

On her part, Grace said that she had prayed for God to help her find a gift for her hubby's birthday and he had answered her prayer.

“Words cant even describe how I'm feeling right now, I've acted as a father before in movies and TV shows, but today hit different, today I held our baby girl in my arms and realized how blessed I am. I asked God for a life full of love and happiness and he sent me my family.

“To my beautiful Grace, watching you become a mother today was one the greatest joys of my life ,We made an angel. Honey. I love you from here to Loiyangalani to malakisi and back 😄

“To my little princess , I'm proud of many things in my life, but today, holding you in my arms, holding your tiny finger, being your father, Sharing a birthday with you.... will forever top the list, I will always be here for you , I will love you and protect you with everything I have, always and Forever ♥️," Pascal wrote.

I want to do a collabo with Rihanna - Diamond Platnumz opens up

WCB Wasafi President Diamond Platnumz expressed the willingness to work with American singer and Beautypreneur Rihanna on a song.

In an interview with BBC during his ongoing UK media tour, Chibu Dangote said that he has always admired Rihanna’s exceptional talent and work ethic, adding that having her on a collaborative project will be a big win for him.

He added that his team is already in talks with the Diamonds hitmaker to try a secure a collabo with her for his upcoming studio album.

"Ningependa kufanya kazi na Rihanna nahisi itakuwa ni ngoma kali sana, kama sio kwenye album hii basi album yangu inayofuata, tumeshaongea na Rihanna na timu yake na kila kitu kipo sawa, kwa mambo yanayoendelea kwa Rihanna sasa, inaweza ikafanya akawepo kwenye album hii au ijayo

“I will have to go with Rihanna, for some reason I feel like we could have a masterpiece and hopefully if it’s not in this album then my next album. All the plans are underway but with everything going on right now probably in the next album),” Diamond Platnumz shared.

According to Capital Xtra, Riri charges Sh115,600,000 which is equivalent to $1,000,000 for a collaborative project – on the minimum.

East Africa's Got Talent winners blow judges away at Canada's Got talent

East Africa Got Talent winners Esther & Ezekiel blow judges away Canada’s Got talent audition Pulse Live Kenya

Ugandan singing youngsters (siblings) Esther and Ezekiel Mutesasira have officially made their debut on Canada’s Got Talent, two years after winning East Africa’s Got Talent (EAGT).

On April 20, 2022, the sibling singers blew the judges away – auditioning for Canada's Got Talent.

The two who have been singing together from their early age, were also accorded a standing ovation from the judges and their audience present at the auditions.

The 17 and 13-year old singers (Esther and Ezekiel) made their debut on Canada’s Got Talent stage with a cover of Jordin Sparks hit song ‘No Air’ and the judges could not resist their melodies-powerful voices.

The two said that they are optimistic that they will emerge winners of the 2022 Canada’s Got Talent.

“I will be the happiest person ever and mom will be very proud of me and that’s all I want,” Ezekiel remarked.

The Judges for the 2022 Canada’s Got Talent are; Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Lilly Singh, Trish Stratus, and Kardinal Offishall.

Rapper King Kaka signs another multi-million deal

Kenyan rapper Kennedy Ombima, alias King Kaka has been appointed as the new Itel Kenya brand Ambassador.

The Kaka Empire CEO signed the new deal of Tuesday, in an event that was graced the Itel Kenya team, his management and members of the fourth Estate.

Later, an excited King Kaka shared the good news with his over 1.7 million followers, with an affirmation that he is happy to join the Itel family as their new brand ambassador.

“Ladies & Gentlemen , today is a VERY BIG day . You are now looking at the New @itelkenya @itelhome_kenya BRAND AMBASSADOR. All Glory to God. A win for that Ghetto youth who believes, A win to creatives, A win for consumers and a A Win for Kenya!!! #KakaEmpireIsTheLifestyle," wrote King Kaka.

Rayvanny raises eyebrows as he deletes WCB Wasafi from his Bio

Tanzanian singer Raymond Shaban Mwakyusa stage name Rayvanny has made changes to his Instagram profile - an indication that he might be leaving the Diamond Platnumz’s owned record label WCB Wasafi.

Across check on the BET award winner’s profile indicates that he has edited out the bit “Signed under WCB Wasafi Label” that used to show he is a signee of WCB Wasafi.

The act has raised eyebrows among his fans and followers that he might be exiting WCB very soon.

Previously Vanny Boy’s Bio read “Musician from East Africa TZ, signed under WCB Wasafi, CEO NLM Music' but now its been changed to “CEO NLM MUSIC @nextlevelmusic_tz @havanna.tz BET awards winner,”

In February 2022, the singer declined reports that he was leaving WCB Wasafi after signing a new multi-million deal but the new changes seem to suggest otherwise.

In March 2021, Rayvanny launched his own record label dubbed Next Level Music (NLM) and he has already signed an artiste by the name MacVoice.

Kanze Dena throws an exquisite 16th birthday party for son Amani

State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena Mararo held an exquisite birthday party for her son Amani who turned 16 years on April 21.

Moments captured at the lavish party were later shared online by Ms Dena as she thanked all who showed up to celebrate her son.

The invite-only celebration was graced by her close friends and family members with one of Kanze's neices having made the birthday cake for Amani.

“Asanteni kwa salamu zenu za kheri njema.... Salamu zilifika kwa mwenyewe na nikasindikiza na ndoo ya maji... Twashukuru siku ilipita vyema... Shukrani kwa mpwa wangu Eva Mararo ulifanikisha siku... #bathday #birthday.

"(Thanks for all the birthday wishes... He received them all and I accompanied them with a bucket of water... We're grateful it was a good day and thanks to my niece Eva Mararo, you made our day),” Kanze Dena.

Jalang'o & wife Amina launch their own restaurant in Nairobi CBD

Lang’ata Parliamentary hopeful Jalang’o and his wife Amina Chao have officially launched their own restaurant dubbed Wapek Delicacies.

Information shared by the media personality indicates that the new restaurant is specialized in preparing and serving traditional food or African Cuisine.

“We have officially opened @wapekdelicacies Karibu! You can access Wapek from Mama Ngina St, opposite International house. You can also access using the entrance on Kaunda St , next to Queensway Hse. Wapek Delicacies is on the 1st Floor,” reads a post on Jalang’o’s Instagram page.

In a separate interview Jalas revealed that he is the one who came up with the name of the restaurant.

He further divulged that his wife is the one who worked on the interior of their restaurant- she is an interior designer.

Cristiano Ronaldo & wife announce the death of their newborn son

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has announced the death of his son, one of the twins he was expecting with wife Georgina Rodriguez.

The Portugal captain took to his personal Twitter account on Monday evening to reveal that the son had died but their baby girl is alive.

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel.

"Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support.