Joyce Omondi picked as Kambua's replacement on Citizen TV's Rauka

At Citizen TV she joins her husband Waihiga Mwaura

Celebrated Media Personality Joyce Omondi Waihiga has been picked as Kambua’s replacement on Citizen TV’s gospel show ‘Rauka’.

A promo released by Citizen TV, indicates that Joyce will start hosting the gospel Sunday show from February 6, 2022.

The singer makes a comeback to Citizen TV after 8 years. She exited the Royal Media Services owned station in 2013 where she worked as the Rauka host alongside Ngugush.

After she left, the singer went abroad for her Master’s Degree before she came back in 2015 for her wedding with Citizen TV news anchor Waihiga Mwaura.

In 2019, she made a TV Comeback via Switch TV (now closed), where she worked until December 2020.

At Switch TV, the beautiful singer was hosting a show called ‘Full Circle with Joyce’ every Monday to Friday from 8 am -9 am.

Kambua’s Exit

Gospel singer Kambua announced her exit from Citizen TV after on January 16th, 2022 after 12 years.

"Just to remind you, life is about seasons. Seasons change and that is the beauty of life. Today [January 16] I'd like to take a bow and hang my boots and say 'kwaheri (goodbye)' to all of you who have allowed me to come into your homes for 12 good years!

"Thank you so much for loving me, encouraging me, cheering me on and for allowing me to speak into your lives as well. It's really been a beautiful journey," Kambua stated before going on to thank individuals who had been instrumental in her time at Royal Media Services.

Also Read: Kambua hosts her final Rauka show on Citizen TV

The presenter also thanked her family - her husband Jackson Mathu and their first-born son Nathaniel - for supporting her through the time she hosted the show.

She concluded: "You won't be seeing me but you will still see all the wonderful people who continue to carry this vision forward."

