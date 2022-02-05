Joyce Omondi replaces Kambua on Rauka, Zuchu denies dating Diamond & other stories on #PulseUhondomtaani

So, let’s get to the business of the day:-

Joyce Omondi picked as Kambua's replacement on Rauka

Celebrated media personality Joyce Omondi Waihiga has been picked as Kambua’s replacement on the gospel show Rauka.

A promo released by Citizen TV indicates that Joyce will start hosting on February 6, 2022.

Mrs Waihiga, who is also a recording artiste, makes a comeback to the show after 8 years. She left the station in 2013 where she had hosted Rauka host alongside Njugush Waiguru of the K-Krew entertainment group.

After she left, the singer went abroad for her master’s degree and returned to Kenya in 2015 for her wedding with news anchor Waihiga Mwaura, who also works at the Royal Media Services station.

She had hosted a talk show, Full Circle with Joyce which aired on weekday mornings.

Gospel singer Kambua announced her exit from Citizen TV after on January 16th, 2022 after 12 years.

KTN poaches Eddie Butita’s employee to replace Jamal Gaddafi

Comedian Eddie Butita has bid goodbye to one of his employees at Stage Presence Media (SPM), after she was poached by KTN to become the new Iwake host, replacing Jamal Gaddafi.

On Thursday, Butita who is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at SPM, wished Claudia Naisabwa all the best as she leaves his company.

The CEO went down memory lane highlighting the values which convinced him to take a chance on Claudia, and months down the line, he confirmed that she had been a good hire.

“Claudia Naisabwa, time flies. Just the other day you were from high school with great potential. You have a positive attitude that's why I gave you a chance and decided I will train you to be the best and shine bright. As you say goodbye to SPM and start a new chapter as host at KTN, I wish you all the best in your journey,” read Butita’s post in part.

He added that he is proud of the young talent and all the strides she has made in the industry within a very short period.

“I am supposed to be sad by am happy because this confirms I made the best. Take charge, believe, and make a difference because you are great and the world is ready for you. May the grace of God be with you. Adios Claudia tu eres un ganador (Bye Claudia, you are a winner). We will miss you,” Butita shared.

Claudia Naisabwa's experience working for Eddie Butita

Upon seeing the goodbye message, Claudia expressed her gratitude towards Butita, describing him as an amazing boss.

“I literally can’t stop crying🥺 because you became my best friend and will always be an amazing boss ❤️❤️ thank you so much Butita,” wrote Claudia Naisabwa.

Ms Naisabwa will be co-hosting Iwake alongside Laura Tshiang Mbatha, who has been on the show for some time.

Jamal Gaddafi parted ways with KTN in January 2022 to focus on his political ambitions.

Zuchu addresses reports of dating her boss, Diamond Platnumz

WCB Wasafi signee Zuhura Othman Soud, better known by her stage name Zuchu, has denied reports of being in a romantic relationship with her boss Diamond Platnumz.

In an interview on Wasafi FM, the Sukari hit-maker sought to clarify that she has never dated Diamond and he will always remain to be her boss.

"Diamond ni boss wangu sio mpenzi. Siku zote Diamond ni boss wangu na atabaki kuwa boss wangu

"(Diamond is just my boss, not my boyfriend. He has always been that professional and we will keep it that way)," Zhu said.

Zuchu’s clarification come days after Chibu Dangote’s friend and Wasafi FM presenter Juma Lokole alleged that the two were dating.

However, Zuchu confirmed that she is dating someone, refusing to reveal the identity of the man she has been seeing for the past 4 months. She has promised to reveal his face and name on Valentines Day during her show.

Zuchu has been showering her mysterious lover with lots of praises, as she gets spoiled with expensive gifts.

Otile Brown receives distinguished YouTube award

Singer Otile Brown has finally received his YouTube Gold Creator award popularly known as the Golden Plaque - an award given to users who cross the one million subscribers mark.

An elated Otile shared photos posing with the distinguished YouTube award, thanking his fans for helping him achieve the new milestone.

“Look at what y’all did... y’all are some amazing human beings thank you for the 1 million YouTube subs… Obizeeeee #justinlovemusic,” wrote Otile Brown.

The award come weeks after the Dusuma hit-maker became the first Kenyan artiste to surpass the one million subscribers mark on YouTube.

Otile who joined the streaming platform on April 20, 2016 has so far garnered over 260,635,860 views and counting, on his channel

Zari Hassan comes clean on reports of being in new relationship

South Africa-based, Ugandan businesswoman Zari Hassan has been forced to clear the air, following the virality of her photos with a man rumoured to be her new boyfriend.

Over the weekend, photos of Ms Hassan with an unidentified man surfaced online, with a number of gossip pages in Tanzania alleging she was back in the dating scene.

However, the mother of five, came out to caution against spreading the unfounded claims, with a clarification that the man pictured with her is just a good friend.

“He is a friend of mine, please stop spreading lies. We can’t be friends in peace without you assuming mjolo vibes. Eeeh wena!” reacted Zari Hassan. Mjolo is a South African slang word for 'relationship'.

The photos that raised eyebrows were taken during Ms Hassan's outing in Durban with a few of her friends and family.

Akuku Danger rushed to hospital again, days after being discharged

Comedian Akuku Danger has been re-admitted at the Nairobi West Hospital after developing breathing complications, days after being discharged from the facility.

In an update given by actress Sandra Dacha, the comedian is currently admitted in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

“We are back to the hospital again.

“Difficulties in breathing again...He is currently at the HDU as we speak. Keep praying for @itsakukudanger,” wrote Sandra Dacha.

Akuku Danger was officially discharged from Nairobi West Hospital on January 24, 2022. He was then allowed to go home three days later after drafting an agreement on how he was going to clear his outstanding medical bill of Sh2, 000, 000 within three weeks.

Earlier on, Akuku had been discharged from Nairobi West Hospital, but was not allowed to leave the facility until the bill is cleared.

Sadly, he is back in the hospital, fighting for his life again.

The Churchill show comedian has been in and out of hospital over the past few months, battling Sickle Cell Anemia, a chronic condition which lasts through a person's lifetime.

Online debate: Has Zari Hassan undergone a BBL?

Zari Hassan has been in the news for several reasons, one of which also includes her super-curvy bottom.

A number of Zari's fans are convinced that the entrepreneur’s bum might be the result of an implant. Zari, however, has insisted that she has a natural behind.

Netizens have previously come up with 'receipts' (photos) comparing her before and after pictures in an effort to dispel Zari's assertion.

The South Africa-based, Ugandan socialite is well-endowed; however, lately, after pictures surfaced online speculations of her undergoing a butt implant have intensified.

The image has hit the airwaves at a time when the conversation on social media has centred around the controversial Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL).

Rihanna shares pregnancy photo on Instagram

Pulse Live Uganda

Barbadian singer Rihanna has blessed her fans on Instagram with a photo of her bare belly.

The music star took to her Instagram page on Thursday, February 3, 2022, where she shared a photo of her stomach.

"How the gang pulled up to black history month," she captioned the photo.

The photo was followed by a series of photos from her official pregnancy announcement earlier in the week.

The music star and her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky are expecting their child together.

A$AP Rocky confirmed that they were dating in 2021.

Why Joho's wife has filed for divorce after 11 years

Pulse Live Kenya

Madina Giovanni Fazzini, the first wife of Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho has reportedly filed for divorce.

A report by Citizen Digital said the divorce papers were filed at the Mombasa Chief Kadhi’s court on January 26, 2022.

In the documents, Madina who is half Italian and half Somali told the court that she and Joho separated in 2013.

She further stated that the two have little chance of resurrecting their failed marriage after 9 years of being apart.

Governor 001 and Fazzini married in February 2011, and the couple has two children, ages nine and eight.

“I am clear and unequivocal that our marriage has broken down irretrievably with no chance of revival, given we have both moved on over the years," reads part of the documents filed in court.

Fazzini further stated that after separating, Joho promptly left their matrimonial home, leaving her to take care of their two children.

Fazzini and her children then left the residence in September 2020.

The Mombasa Governor was given 14 days to respond after Madina petitioned the court to treat the matter as urgent.

Actress Mama Baha announces pregnancy, reveals how she met her husband

Former Machachari actress Wanjiku Mburu, who is popularly known for the character she played on the show (Mama Baha), and her husband David Kinyast are expecting their first child together.

Ms Mburu shared the good news just days after she celebrated her 39th birthday, revealing that she considers her husband David an answered prayer.

The TV actress revealed that back in February 2018 she made a prayer to God for a husband and on February 2, 2021, God answered her prayer.

She mentioned that they met at the Ngong Hills, which is popular for hiking adventures, narrating that it has been a year since they became an item.