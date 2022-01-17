Joyce Omondi’s message to her 800K followers, shares 3 facts about self

“Happy Monday frens! and thank you so much for 800K followers on IG! 🙏🏾💜✨ I truly appreciate your love and support toward me and continually desire that my presence here will be a blessing to you,” said Joyce Omondi in part.

The media Personality went ahead to reintroduce herself to new followers, stating that they should know at least three things about her. ⠀

One - that she is a gospel singer and songwriter from Nairobi, Kenya. Two - she founded a community (Epic Women Africa) that encourages women to navigate life, relationships and culture. Last but not least, she is a not much of a sweet tooth.

“1. I am a gospel singer/songwriter from Nairobi, Kenya 🇰🇪. I'm looking forward to releasing more music in #2022 🙌🏾but in the meantime check out my last release #Naamini on my YouTube channel (link in bio 🚀)⠀

“2. I founded an amazing community that encourages women to be unapologetically Christlike as we navigate life, relationships and culture. We are @epicwomenafrica and our first event of the year is coming up soon! 💃🏾🎉 I'd love to see you there 💜⠀

“3. I'm not much of a sweet tooth, but I won't say no to good strawberry tart 😋,” reads Joyce Omondi’s post.

On December 31, the former Switch TV host, confessed that her 2021 was full of tears and brokenness. She lost her father in June, 2021.

“To be honest, I spent most of 2021 in tears and brokenness. But as the year comes to an end, my heart is filled with gratitude because I know that I'm standing here only because of God's grace 💯.