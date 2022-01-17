RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Joyce Omondi’s message to her 800K followers, shares 3 facts about self

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Joyce Omondi Waihiga jots down 3 things you should know about her

Media Personality Joyce Omondi
Media Personality Joyce Omondi

Gospel singer Joyce Omondi Waihiga has penned down a message of appreciation to her over 800K followers, thanking them for their love and support.

Recommended articles

“Happy Monday frens! and thank you so much for 800K followers on IG! 🙏🏾💜✨ I truly appreciate your love and support toward me and continually desire that my presence here will be a blessing to you,” said Joyce Omondi in part.

The media Personality went ahead to reintroduce herself to new followers, stating that they should know at least three things about her. ⠀

Media Personality Joyce Omondi
Media Personality Joyce Omondi Media Personality Joyce Omondi Pulse Live Kenya

One - that she is a gospel singer and songwriter from Nairobi, Kenya. Two - she founded a community (Epic Women Africa) that encourages women to navigate life, relationships and culture. Last but not least, she is a not much of a sweet tooth.

Here are 3 things you need to know about Joyce Omondi:

“For those who are new here, karibuni sana! Here's 3 things about me you should know: ⠀

“1. I am a gospel singer/songwriter from Nairobi, Kenya 🇰🇪. I'm looking forward to releasing more music in #2022 🙌🏾but in the meantime check out my last release #Naamini on my YouTube channel (link in bio 🚀)⠀

“2. I founded an amazing community that encourages women to be unapologetically Christlike as we navigate life, relationships and culture. We are @epicwomenafrica and our first event of the year is coming up soon! 💃🏾🎉 I'd love to see you there 💜⠀

“3. I'm not much of a sweet tooth, but I won't say no to good strawberry tart 😋,” reads Joyce Omondi’s post.

Media Personality Joyce Omondi and Hubby Waihiga Mwaura
Media Personality Joyce Omondi and Hubby Waihiga Mwaura Media Personality Joyce Omondi Pulse Live Kenya

On December 31, the former Switch TV host, confessed that her 2021 was full of tears and brokenness. She lost her father in June, 2021.

“To be honest, I spent most of 2021 in tears and brokenness. But as the year comes to an end, my heart is filled with gratitude because I know that I'm standing here only because of God's grace 💯.

“I am experiencing that there is truly no testimony without the test. And because faith is not an emotion but a decision to stand on God's word, I am experiencing God's love and grace anew. Life will always be difficult, but I can testify that God is still good and He is the lifter of my head. I also choose to believe there will be many unexpected blessings from the trials so many of us have faced this year,” she wrote.

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Joyce Omondi’s message to her 800K followers, shares 3 facts about self

Joyce Omondi’s message to her 800K followers, shares 3 facts about self

Diamond’s baby mamas Hamisa & Tanasha meet for the first time [Video]

Diamond’s baby mamas Hamisa & Tanasha meet for the first time [Video]

Dr Alfred Mutua replies after fans paired him with 'Peng wa Kiambu'

Dr Alfred Mutua replies after fans paired him with 'Peng wa Kiambu'

Kambua hosts her final Rauka show on Citizen TV

Kambua hosts her final Rauka show on Citizen TV

Kanye West says Kim Kardashian prevented him from attending daughter's birthday

Kanye West says Kim Kardashian prevented him from attending daughter's birthday

Nick Ruto is officially off the market

Nick Ruto is officially off the market

Prince William broke a sacred tradition before he proposed to Kate in Kenya

Prince William broke a sacred tradition before he proposed to Kate in Kenya

Is Khaligraph Jones going back to gospel? [VIDEO]

Is Khaligraph Jones going back to gospel? [VIDEO]

Zari’s son appointed director, Actress Shish speaks on her thriving film company & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Zari’s son appointed director, Actress Shish speaks on her thriving film company & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Trending

Zuchu forced to apologize to fans after viral video raised eyebrows

Singer Zuchu

Ex-Switch TV anchor Muitiriri lands new job days after station shut down

Former Switch TV news anchor Frederick Muitiriri with his former colleagues at Switch TV

Esther Musila’s perfect clap back to fan demanding that she gets pregnant

Esther Musila with her kids and hubby Guardian Angel

Zari Hassan appoints first born son as director at Brooklyn City College

Zari Hassan with son Pinto Ntale