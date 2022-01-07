RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Julia Fox says Kanye West bought her a hotel suite full of clothes for date night

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Fox says West gave her the Cinderella treatment in New York.

American rapper Kanye West and actress Julia Fox [InterviewMagazine]
American rapper Kanye West and actress Julia Fox [InterviewMagazine]

Kanye West has taken his new interest in Julia Fox to another level as he bought quite a lot of clothes just for their date night.

Recommended articles

According to Fox in a recent interview with Interview Magazine, the billionaire rapper bought her a hotel suite full of clothes for their date night.

"It was every girl’s dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment. I don’t know how he did it, or how he got all of it there in time … Like, who does things like this on a second date? Or any date!" an Impressed Fox revealed.

She revealed that she met the music in Miami on New Year's eve.

She described West’s “energy” as “so fun to be around,” and also revealed that they “decided to keep the energy going and fly back to New York City to see ‘Slave Play.'”

An impressed Fox said the rapper arrived at the Broadway Theatre just in time for the play.

She said after the play they decided to go for dinner at her favourite restaurant in New York.

"Ye directed an entire photoshoot for me while people dined!” Implausibly, Fox added, “the whole restaurant loved it and cheered us on while it was happening.”

American rapper Kanye West and actress Julia Fox [Instagram/DondaTines]
American rapper Kanye West and actress Julia Fox [Instagram/DondaTines] Pulse Nigeria

West and Fox have made the headlines for weeks over their new relationship.

It may come as a surprise to many as the music star had previously made some attempts on social media to win back his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Vera speaks on friendship with Otile Brown & if he is allowed to see baby Asia

Vera speaks on friendship with Otile Brown & if he is allowed to see baby Asia

Julie Gichuru turns 48, discloses challenges she's faced with her eyesight

Julie Gichuru turns 48, discloses challenges she's faced with her eyesight

Julia Fox says Kanye West bought her a hotel suite full of clothes for date night

Julia Fox says Kanye West bought her a hotel suite full of clothes for date night

KRG the Don brags about getting Egdar Obare’s account suspended

KRG the Don brags about getting Egdar Obare’s account suspended

Akuku Danger moved from ICU to HDU unit, bill stands at Sh1.8 million

Akuku Danger moved from ICU to HDU unit, bill stands at Sh1.8 million

Edgar Obare’s account deactivated by Instagram management

Edgar Obare’s account deactivated by Instagram management

Why it matters: Jalang'o versus Arrow Bwoy & Nadia Mukami [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Why it matters: Jalang'o versus Arrow Bwoy & Nadia Mukami [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Kambua’s message to Guardian Angel & Esther Musila after their wedding

Kambua’s message to Guardian Angel & Esther Musila after their wedding

I have tested positive for Covid-19 - actress Lupita Nyong'o

I have tested positive for Covid-19 - actress Lupita Nyong'o

Trending

Bahati’s baby mama Yvette Obura hospitalized, Diana gives update

Bahati’s baby mama Yvette Obura hospitalized, Diana gives update

Huddah excited about 1 thing untouched in her Nairobi apartment, 2 years since she left [Photos]

Huddah Monroe

Sauti Sol's Bien loses Porsche Cayenne car keys, phone and other valuables

Sauti Sol's Bien loses Porsch Cayenne car keys, phone and other valuables

Konshens, Sauti Sol, & Khaligraph brings Nairobi to a standstill at NRG Wave [Video]

Konshens, Sauti Sol, & Khaligraph brings Nairobi to a standstill with electrifying performance [Video]