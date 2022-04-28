The "Nabikoowa' singer is currently in rehearsals with Myko Ouma as she plans to give her fans a mega concert that they will never forget.
Juliana Kanyomozi set to hold the 'mother of all concerts' this year
Whether it rains or shines, Ugandan diva-in-chief Juliana Kanyomozi says she is set to hold a maiden music concert this year at Kampala Serena Hotel.
Juliana admits she’s in the advanced stages of releasing her concert dates. However, she hastened to add, this is not the reason she pulled out of musician Tshaka Mayanja’s Jazz Safari show.
"It may be true that I'm holding a concert this year, but that has nothing to do with the Jazz Safari," insisted Juliana.
Legendary diva
Juliana is widely known as one of Uganda’s most spectacularly gifted vocalist; her range is unmatched. This explains why she is a multiple award-winning pop musician, an R&B and Afro Beat Singer whose voice has a delightful audible fragrance.
Kanyomozi was the first female musician to win the Pearl of Africa Music Awards 'Artist of the Year' accolade. She is also an actress. In 2008, she made her film debut in Henry Ssali's Kiwani: The Movie.
In March 2014, she signed with international cosmetics company Oriflame to be one of their East African brand ambassadors and so she is a businesswoman and influencer. However, she also has the notch of fashion queen in her belt.
Style icon
Kanyomozi uses the thematic dress sense of a lady who is not trying to impress anyone, so she often appears like she has dressed down in order to dress up. Her ladylike reserve then completes the admirable idea of her being her own person.
Her frequently chic casual wear may be shown off in factory damaged jeans or a slightly button-down jean shirt to lend an easy, breezy summer vibe to her look.
