RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Juliana Kanyomozi set to hold the 'mother of all concerts' this year

Authors:

Philip Matogo

Whether it rains or shines, Ugandan diva-in-chief Juliana Kanyomozi says she is set to hold a maiden music concert this year at Kampala Serena Hotel.

Juliana Kanyomozi
Juliana Kanyomozi

The "Nabikoowa' singer is currently in rehearsals with Myko Ouma as she plans to give her fans a mega concert that they will never forget.

Recommended articles
Juliana
Juliana Pulse Live Uganda

Juliana admits she’s in the advanced stages of releasing her concert dates. However, she hastened to add, this is not the reason she pulled out of musician Tshaka Mayanja’s Jazz Safari show.

"It may be true that I'm holding a concert this year, but that has nothing to do with the Jazz Safari," insisted Juliana.

Juliana is widely known as one of Uganda’s most spectacularly gifted vocalist; her range is unmatched. This explains why she is a multiple award-winning pop musician, an R&B and Afro Beat Singer whose voice has a delightful audible fragrance.

Tshaka Mayanja was disappointed by the diva
Tshaka Mayanja was disappointed by the diva Pulse Live Uganda

Kanyomozi was the first female musician to win the Pearl of Africa Music Awards 'Artist of the Year' accolade. She is also an actress. In 2008, she made her film debut in Henry Ssali's Kiwani: The Movie.

In March 2014, she signed with international cosmetics company Oriflame to be one of their East African brand ambassadors and so she is a businesswoman and influencer. However, she also has the notch of fashion queen in her belt.

Kanyomozi uses the thematic dress sense of a lady who is not trying to impress anyone, so she often appears like she has dressed down in order to dress up. Her ladylike reserve then completes the admirable idea of her being her own person.

Stylish lady
Stylish lady Pulse Live Uganda

Her frequently chic casual wear may be shown off in factory damaged jeans or a slightly button-down jean shirt to lend an easy, breezy summer vibe to her look.

Authors:

Philip Matogo Philip Matogo Philip Matogo is a politics and business writer.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Burna Boy becomes the first-ever Nigerian to sell out the Madison Square Garden in New York

Burna Boy becomes the first-ever Nigerian to sell out the Madison Square Garden in New York

Rob Kardashian says Blac Chyna beat him with metal rod during fight

Rob Kardashian says Blac Chyna beat him with metal rod during fight

Juliana Kanyomozi set to hold the 'mother of all concerts' this year

Juliana Kanyomozi set to hold the 'mother of all concerts' this year

Amina Chao's short & sweet message to hubby Jalang'o after turning 39

Amina Chao's short & sweet message to hubby Jalang'o after turning 39

Terence Creative & Milly acquire brand new Prado on their 10th anniversary [Photos]

Terence Creative & Milly acquire brand new Prado on their 10th anniversary [Photos]

Annual Agony: Artists decry Sh1,215 payment from PRISK

Annual Agony: Artists decry Sh1,215 payment from PRISK

Jalang’o's big surprise on Kamene & Obinna at Kiss 100 as he turns 39 [Video]

Jalang’o's big surprise on Kamene & Obinna at Kiss 100 as he turns 39 [Video]

Swizz Beatz is the executive producer of my album - Diamond Platnumz reveals

Swizz Beatz is the executive producer of my album - Diamond Platnumz reveals

Diana Marua's message to Bahati after he cried on camera

Diana Marua's message to Bahati after he cried on camera

Trending

Wizkid replies Banky W over wedding absence remarks

Banky W and Wizkid

Diana Marua's message to Bahati after he cried on camera

Diana Marua's message to Bahati after he cried on camera

Joyce Omondi mourns Waihiga's sister; Diamond yearns for collabo with Rihanna & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Rashid Abdalla, Grace Ekirapa, Pascal Tokodi, Joyce Omondi and Diamond Platnumz

I'm in love beyond words - Grace Ekirapa days after welcoming newborn

My honey Pascal & I can’t stop staring at the beauty we made – Grace Ekirapa talks motherhood