Juliana Kanyomozi set to hold the 'mother of all concerts' this year

Juliana admits she’s in the advanced stages of releasing her concert dates. However, she hastened to add, this is not the reason she pulled out of musician Tshaka Mayanja’s Jazz Safari show.

"It may be true that I'm holding a concert this year, but that has nothing to do with the Jazz Safari," insisted Juliana.

Legendary diva

Juliana is widely known as one of Uganda’s most spectacularly gifted vocalist; her range is unmatched. This explains why she is a multiple award-winning pop musician, an R&B and Afro Beat Singer whose voice has a delightful audible fragrance.

Kanyomozi was the first female musician to win the Pearl of Africa Music Awards 'Artist of the Year' accolade. She is also an actress. In 2008, she made her film debut in Henry Ssali's Kiwani: The Movie.

In March 2014, she signed with international cosmetics company Oriflame to be one of their East African brand ambassadors and so she is a businesswoman and influencer. However, she also has the notch of fashion queen in her belt.

Style icon

Kanyomozi uses the thematic dress sense of a lady who is not trying to impress anyone, so she often appears like she has dressed down in order to dress up. Her ladylike reserve then completes the admirable idea of her being her own person.

