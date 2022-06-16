RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Juliani over the moon as he gets a fully funded fellowship to US

Looking forward to learn, grow and contribute, baraka tele - Juliani

Kenyan Musician Juliani
Kenyan Musician Juliani

Utawala hitmaker Julius Owino stage name Juliani has been selected to join the Eisenhower Fellowships program, scheduled to kick start on April 10 to May 18, 2023.

On Thursday, June 16, 2022, Juliani made his selection public with a confessing that his is pleased to be among African leaders who will be travelling to the United States for the fully funded transformative fellowship.

“It gives me great pleasure to inform you that you have been selected as a fellow from Kenya in the strong competition for the Eisenhower Fellowships spring 2023 Global program scheduled to take place in the U.S from April 10 to May 18, 2023. This powerful in-person experience will be preceded by a series of virtual sessions beginning in February,” read part of the letter authored Eisenhower President George de Lama.

Kenyan Musician Juliani
Kenyan Musician Juliani Kenyan Musician Juliani Pulse Live Kenya

The Eisenhower Fellowships was created back in 1953 to honour President Dwight D. Eisenhower for his contribution to humanity as a world leader.

Juliani was selected to join the fellowship through his Dandora Hiphop City foundation and now he will have the opportunity to travel to US for four-to-six weeks of professional networking and exchange of knowledge.

“Over the moon! I am an Eisenhower Fellow. The Call from Erin Hillman, Vice President Eisenhower Fellowships, my day!

“Nashukuru sana sana the Kenyan panel selection Committee and everybody who made this possible. Looking forward to Learn, Grow and Contribute. Baraka Tele,” read a caption from Juliani.

Kenyan Musician Juliani
Kenyan Musician Juliani Kenyan Musician Juliani Pulse Live Kenya

All fellows who have been enrolled into the Eisenhower fellowships have been encouraged to reach out to fellows who have been through the program over the past years to lean how they can maximize on the opportunity.

“I urge you to think carefully about how you intend to maximize your own impact, articulate how the fellowship can help you produce tangible results.

In the meantime, I encourage you to discuss with fellows from past years in your country and region how you can make the most of this wonderful opportunity,” the letter added.

Kenyan Musician Juliani
Kenyan Musician Juliani Kenyan Musician Juliani Pulse Live Kenya

