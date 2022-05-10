RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Juliani speaks on alleged appointment as Entertainment Director in Azimio coalition

Juliani welcomes like-minded partners and political parties to work together

Juliani

Musician and social justice advocate Julius Owino alias Juliani has responded to claims that he had been appointed as Director of Entertainment in the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition.

In a statement on his verified social media channels, Juliani said that he had not received any official communication on the alleged appointment so as it stands, he is not employed or affiliated with any political formation.

It has been brought to my attention that there is information circulating online about my appointment as Director of Entertainment in the Azimio - OKA Coalition.

I would like to clarify that this has not been communicated to me formally or otherwise. Therefore I would like to confirm that I am not employed or affiliated with any political party in Kenya or beyond,” read part of the rapper’s statement.

Juliani and Brenda Wairimu

He however added that he was open to collaborating with any leaders who would like to tap into his experience in advocacy and social enterprise programs.

Juliani listed projects that he has championed such as advocating for youth empowerment through mentorships through the Dandora HipHop City (DHC), setting up Taka Bank solutions which offer youth in the slums employment as well as being a social justice activist.

The above doesn't give me the luxury of distancing myself from issues of governance, particularly in an election year. I am willing to join hands with like-minded partners including political parties that have a clear manifesto and agenda focusing primarily on sustainable youth empowerment initiatives,” the musician noted.

He added that he was passionate about causes such as youth empowerment, gender equality and gender-based violence (GBV) ending extrajudicial killings, promoting social justice as well as climate change.

I would like to urge my fellow Kenyans to use wisdom and vote for leaders who will bring change and avoid falling into the trap of being blinded by handouts. I would also like to discourage politicians from using our youth for their own selfish gains.

To my fans and to all Kenyans I say thank you for the love you have shown me. I appreciate it and may God bless you,” Juliani concluded.

