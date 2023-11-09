Julius Malema's Biography: Age, education, political career & family

Raised by a single mother employed as a domestic worker in Seshego Township, Malema's early life reflected the resilience and determination that would later define his political career.

The absence of information about Julius Malema's father became a notable aspect of his childhood.

In a past interview, he revealed that he grew up without knowledge of his biological father. Malema appears to be an only child, as his siblings are not mentioned in available records.

Julius Malema's educational journey

His educational path began at Mohlakaneng High School in Limpopo. Despite the challenges, Malema's determination propelled him to complete a 2-year diploma in Youth Development at the University of South Africa in 2010.

Undeterred by obstacles, he returned to the same university the following year to pursue studies in Communications and African Languages.

His academic journey reached its pinnacle with the attainment of a Bachelor of Arts degree in 2016, followed by a BA (Honours) in Philosophy in 2017.

Julius Malema's political career: A youthful trailblazer

Julius Malema's political journey commenced at a remarkably young age. Joining the Masupatsela (Trailblazers), a movement affiliated with the African National Congress (ANC) at nine, Malema engaged in activities like removing National Party posters outside police stations.

By the age of 14, he had assumed leadership roles, becoming chairperson of the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) branch in Seshego and regional chair in 1995.

His ascent continued in 1997 when he became the chair of the Congress of South African Students (COSAS) for the Limpopo province, later elected as the national president in 2001.

In April 2008, Malema secured the position of president of the ANCYL. The election, marked by controversy and allegations of irregularities, reflected the beginning of his influential role in South African politics.

Despite the tumultuous circumstances, he expressed his intentions to enter parliament only when he felt ready, likening himself to a shiny polished diamond.

Re-elected unopposed for a second term in 2011, Malema's political prowess gained international recognition. He earned a spot on Forbes' 10 Youngest Power Men in Africa in the same year.

Notably, he launched his political party in 2013, marking a significant evolution in his political career.

Following the general elections in 2014, Malema took his seat in parliament as the leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), a party that secured 25 seats in the National Assembly.

His impact on the political landscape continued to grow, embodying a dynamic force challenging the status quo.

Julius Malema's marriage and children

Beyond the political arena, Julius Malema finds solace in his personal life. He is happily married to his longtime girlfriend, Mantwa Matlala.

EFF leader Julius Malema

The union was solemnised in December 2014 in a private ceremony held in Seshego, Malema's hometown. The couple's love story has been further enriched with the blessings of two children.

Malema also has an older child from a previous relationship

The private ceremony in Seshego symbolises the intertwining of personal roots and the beginning of a new chapter, mirroring the multifaceted journey of Julius Sello Malema.

In essence, Julius Malema's narrative is one of resilience, determination, and political prowess.

Julius Malema's net worth

According to Stats SA, leaders from minority parties like Julius Malema of the EFF earn an annual salary of approximately R1.43 million (Sh11,631,130)

His fondness for opulent automobiles, extravagant Swiss timepieces, and lavish champagne celebrations is also well-documented.

