Tanzanian RnB singer Juma Jux landed in Kenya on Thursday night ahead of his much anticipated concert dubbed ‘The Finest’ that will be going down on 14th February 2021.

Upon touch down, the Sio Mbaya hit maker mentioned that he is looking forward to having a good time with his Kenyan fans.

“KENYA. Your boy is in town for #The Finest Show this Sunday at Gardenia Garden along side @otilebrown...Let’s meet there and enjoy a lovely experience.

#Mapepe is out in all platforms visit my youtube and subscribe link on the bio. #Sawa #Mapepe #africanboy” Juma Jux.

The bongo flava sensation will share the stage with celebrated Kenyan R&B singer and songwriter Otile Brown who has been topping the chats with his Just in Love Album, which was released mid last year.

Others expected to entertain revealers who will show up at the concert include, melodious Nikita Kering and Samidoh who will be out to take care of all Mugithi lovers.

The show will be hosted by Radio personality Maina Kageni with Dj Crème Dela Crème on the decks. The event will be happening at Royal Gardenia Grounds, Evergreen Kiambu Road with all MOH Safety Protocols observed.

