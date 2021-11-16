RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Juma Jux’s ex-girlfriend released from prison after 8 years [Photo]

The video vixen was jailed in China after being found guilty of drug trafficking

Tanzanian singer Juma Jux’s ex-girlfriend and video vixen Jacqueline Clifford alias Jackie Cliff, has finally been released from Prison after 8 years.

Jackie who was jailed in China over drug trafficking, took to social media to announce that she was back after completing her jail term.

“Welcome to my new account, missed y’all so much…It’s me Mz. Cliff..Thank y’all,” reads an update from Jackie.

Jackie was sentenced to 8 years in jail after being found guilty of drug trafficking in Macau, China.

Before being arrested and jailed Jackie was dating Tanzanian singer Juma Jux. At that particular time, Jux even composed a song for Jackie, dubbed ‘Niatasubiri’ promising to wait for her until she is released.

However, the two parted ways amicably. Later on, Jux hooked up with singer Vanessa Mdee and their relationship lasted for seven years before they also went separate ways.

Jackie appeared in a number of videos as a vixen before landing in trouble with authorities in China. Some of the song she featured in as vixen include; Diamond Platnumz’s 'Nataka Kulewa', the late Albert Mangwe’s 'She got Gwan' among others.

